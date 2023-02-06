(FHS Boys Hockey) Tommy Kunze

Freshman forward Tommy Kunze (8) races for the puck in the offensive zone. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

On a day dedicated to celebrating the game of hockey in Faribault, there simply wouldn’t have been a better ending to the night than seeing the Faribault boys hockey team their 10th victory of the season. One 4-1 victory over Red Wing later, the Falcons found the right ending to a fun day of hockey.

(FHS Boys Hockey) RJ Wasilowski

Freshman forward RJ Wasilowski (19) carries the puck into the offensive zone. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


93 Faribault Boys Hockey Team

Players from the 1993 Faribault boys hockey team are introduced on the ice during Faribault's game against Red Wing. The '93 Falcons celebrated their 30th anniversary of their state tournament appearance. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(FHS Boys Hockey) Owen Amelkovich

Junior forward Owen Amelkovich (6) leads the Falcons after scoring a power play goal in the second period. Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(FHS Boys Hockey) Owen Nesburg

Senior defenseman Owen Nesburg (21) prepares to take a shot. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(FHS Boys Hockey) Jacob Scherf

Senior goaltender Jacob Scherf (35) records a save. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments