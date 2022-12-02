12.2 Katelyn Dwyer Vault

Freshman Katelyn Dwyer competes on vault during the Falcons' meet against St. Peter. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)

Faribault gymnastics opened its season Thursday night, hosted by the St. Peter Saints at Gustavus Adolphus College. The Falcons fell 126.05-68.9, with team scores of 15.35 on vault, 15.65 on bars, 18.35 on beam and 19.55 on floor routines.

Junior Morgan Borchert competes on the bars during the Falcons' meet against St. Peter. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)


Freshman Nealie Adams competes on the bars during the Falcons' meet against St. Peter. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)

