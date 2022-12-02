...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
3 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one
inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Sharply falling
temperatures could cause a flash-freeze. Gusty winds could also
bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Junior Morgan Borchert competes on the bars during the Falcons' meet against St. Peter. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
Faribault gymnastics opened its season Thursday night, hosted by the St. Peter Saints at Gustavus Adolphus College. The Falcons fell 126.05-68.9, with team scores of 15.35 on vault, 15.65 on bars, 18.35 on beam and 19.55 on floor routines.
Junior Morgan Borchert led Faribault in all events and posted scores of 7.90 on vault, 6.15 on the bars, 6.95 on the beam and 7.35 on her floor routine.
Freshmen Katelyn Dwyer posted scores of 7.45 on vault, 5.75 on bars, 5.75 on beam and 6.15 on her floor routine and Nealie Adams recorded a 3.75 on the bars, a 5.65 on the beam and a 6.2 on her floor routine.
Fellow freshman Abby LaLiberty competed for junior varsity and recorded an 8.0 on vault and on bars while recording a 5.8 on beam and a 7.6 on her floor routine.