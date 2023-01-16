Faribault girls gymnastics came up short against Owatonna Friday evening but still managed to post a handful of personal bests during the meet. The Huskies beat Faribault in the overall team score at 144.050 to 76.350.
All the same, coach Larissa Rasmussen was pleased with the steps forward her team took, as well as some individual performances.
“The girls did great on Friday night,” Rasmussen said. “This was our first meet after winter break. In the past, our first meet after break scores lower than the meet before winter break, but that wasn't the case this time.”
Morgan Borchert led the way for Faribault with an overall score of 31.225 which marked a personal improvement of 2.325 points. The performance was good enough for third-overall at the meet while teammate Katelyn Dwyer finished fourth at the event with an overall score of 27.15 which also marked a personal best improvement of 2.05 points.
Borchert’s best event came as she posted a 7.8 score on the balance beam, good enough for a fifth-place finish in the event. She and Dwyer finished 6th and 7th respectively on the uneven bars.
At the junior varsity level, Abby LaLiberty finished first at the JV level with an all-around score of 31.6.
“The girls who competed on varsity were able to raise their team score by over 6 points since our last meet,” Rasmussen said. “All of the varsity girls received a personal record on at least one event. Nealie Adams PR'd on floor; Katelyn Dwyer PR'd on bars, beam, floor and all around; and Morgan Borchert PR'd on bars, beam, floor, and received her highest all around in her time as a high school gymnast. I also want to highlight Morgan's beam score, because it was the highest she received so far this season, despite falling twice. She realized that this means she is capable of scoring in the high 8s or 9s, if she hits her routine."
Even in defeat, Rasmussen is hopeful that the strides forward can serve as a victory in their own right. And with even more meets to come as the season rolls along, a growing belief that each week can be another chance to make progress toward becoming the team — and gymnasts — they hope to be one day.
“The girls were proud of their accomplishments but were already discussing with me before the meet was over about how to improve before the next meet. I think they are starting to see their potential of what they could do, if they continue to work hard,” Rasmussen said. “As a team, we hope to keep this momentum going as we look ahead to this Friday and Saturday. They are motivated to continue to improve and perfect the skills they have while at the same time working towards adding higher value skills to their routines. I'm very proud of each of them and it was a great way to close out our home meets for the season.”
Ben Jones is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.
