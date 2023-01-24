The Faribault Gymnastics Club kicked off its competition season back in December.
The Flairs are the gym's top team, and the Flips are the gyms second team. Each team welcomed new members, including the Flips, which has five first-year competitors.
The Flairs and Flips have competed in four meets so far, and both teams have had four consecutive meets of increasing scores.
The last meet they participated in was at home against St. Paul. The Flairs came out on top with a 127.85, followed by St. Paul's top team. The Flips earned third and St. Paul's second team came in fourth.
Both Faribault teams have individual gymnasts ranked high in the association-wide rankings and will most likely be heading to the Midwest Amateur Gymnastics Association individual championships coming up in March.
The Flairs are currently ranked 11th out of 128 ranked teams association-wide. The Flips are ranked 46th out of the 128.
Both teams will be competing in the MAGA team divisional championships at the Rochester Civic Center in March. Both teams also have two regular season meets left. They head to New Prague on Feb. 4, followed by a regular season ending home meet on Feb. 19.
The Faribault Gymnastics Club offers classes for boys and girls, ages 18 months and up. A new session starts on Feb. 6. Information on the club can be found at faribaultgymnastics.com.