Tennis season is officially back, and the Faribault girls tennis team couldn’t have asked for a better start to its 2023 season after coming away from its Saturday home quad meet with a 3-0 record.

(Faribault GT) Anika Sterling 1D

Faribault's Anika Sterling returns a shot during No. 1 doubles match against Tri-City United. The Falcons earned a 4-3 victory over TCU. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


(Faribault GT) Lindsay Rauenhorst 2S

Faribault No. 2 singles player Lindsay Rauenhorst eyes the ball before returning a shot during her match against Tri-City United. Rauenhorst went 3-0 on the day at No. 2 singles. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
  

