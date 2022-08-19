hailey reuvers 2022 START

Hailey Reuvers is one of three captains for the Faribault girls tennis team this season. The Falcons start their season on Saturday against TCU, Lake City and Bloomington Kennedy. (file photo/southernminn.com)

Starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, the 2022 regular season for the Faribault girls tennis team is officially underway as the Falcons host a quad meet against Tri-City-United, Lake City and Bloomington Kennedy at Faribault High School and Faribault Middle School.

