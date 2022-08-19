Hailey Reuvers is one of three captains for the Faribault girls tennis team this season. The Falcons start their season on Saturday against TCU, Lake City and Bloomington Kennedy. (file photo/southernminn.com)
Starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, the 2022 regular season for the Faribault girls tennis team is officially underway as the Falcons host a quad meet against Tri-City-United, Lake City and Bloomington Kennedy at Faribault High School and Faribault Middle School.
Faribault comes into the 2022 season with the goal of overall team improvement with such a young roster that includes four juniors, two sophomores, five freshmen, three eighth graders and one seventh grader. Junior captains Stacie Petricka, Lindsay Rauenhorst and Hailey Reuvers look to lead the squad as three of five returning varsity players.
Of the three teams heading to Faribault, TCU has already gotten its season started with a match against the Waseca Bluejays on Thursday, which the Bluejays swept the Titans 7-0. Lake City and Bloomington Kennedy are both gearing up for the start of their respective seasons.
All three teams visited Faribault for a quadrangular to start the 2021 season and while the Falcons fell in the three prior matchups, it also helped a very young roster gain valuable playing experience.
The Falcons will be camped out at Faribault High School for all three of their matches, which starts off against the TCU Titans at 9 a.m., followed by the Lake City Tigers at 11:30 a.m. and ends with the Bloomington Kennedy Eagles at 2 p.m.