The Faribault girls tennis team went back out on the road again, this time traveling down and over on the map to Waseca for a triangular meet against a red-hot Waseca Bluejays team and against the Stewartville Tigers. The Falcons fell 7-0 in both meets, despite some tough battles.
Against the hosting Bluejays, Faribault head coach Jeff Anderson highlighted the matches from No. 2 singles player Hailey Reuvers and No. 3 singles players Grace Brazil. Both players fought in close match ups, but the sets happened to tilt in Waseca’s favor.
“Hailey had a great first set today with strong serving, outstanding hustle and well-placed shots,” Anderson said. “Unfortunately she came up just a bit short, losing the first set 4-6. Hailey continued to battle in the second set but couldn’t break her opponents' consistency, losing the set and match. While Grace had a bit of a slow start she was hitting her groundstrokes solidly and serving well. Grace was doing a great job moving her opponent on the court, but her opponent did well to cover her court and get most balls back.”
The Falcons other match was against a somewhat familiar opponent in Stewartville, who’ve had individual players clash with Faribault during the individual section tournaments, but Saturday was finally an opportunity for the two teams to match up.
Faribault saw a strong fight, especially from singles play, but an even stronger Stewartville lineup was able to get the best of it.
“They were very similar today to Waseca’s players in abilities,” Anderson said. “All of their players were hitting the ball solidly and were very consistent. Stewartville also had a great singles lineup and were even better at doubles. Even though its singles were strong, all of Faribault’s singles players did well to compete and stay in their matches.”
But now that the triangular meet is over, the Falcons will look forward to returning to their home courts at Faribault High School at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday when they host a Big 9 Conference home duel against the Mankato East Cougars.