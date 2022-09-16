Faribault hosted Big 9 Conference rival Albert Lea for a dual match Thursday on the Falcons' home courts and fought to a tough, 4-3 loss.
"The effort and resiliency by many of the Faribault players was impressive," coach Jeff Anderson said. "At some point, in each of the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 singles matches, the Faribault players came from behind to challenge or win sets versus Albert Lea."
He said "given that determination, Faribault was able to win two out of three of those matches."
Albert Lea was able to sweep the doubles and held on to win a close match at No. 3 singles, giving them the team win at 4-3.
Anderson said some notable matches included No. 1 singles, where "Faribault’s Stacie Petricka was serving well and hitting strong groundstrokes but had a slow start in the first set. Stacie’s opponent was able to get most balls back allowing her to stay in the points which was resulting in Stacie forcing some attacking shots that resulted in a few too many unforced errors."
"Stacie dropped the first set 6-2. In the second set, Stacie did a great job to minimize the unforced errors she saw in the first set and was controlling much of this set with her solid serving and well-paced shots," Anderson said. "While Stacie continued to be aggressive, she was choosing more opportune times resulting in her forcing errors on her opponent. Stacie won the second set 6-2."
"Since the overall team match was decided, she would play a 10 point super tie-breaker to decide her match," he said. "Stacie continued her strong play into the tie-breaker and won 10-5. Faribault won the match 2-6, 6-2, 10-5."
At No. 2 singles, Lindsay Rauenhorst also was serving well and had great shot selection and placement, the coach said. After going down 4-1, she was able to rally back with her serving and solid play to at 5-4 score in the first set.
"At 5-4, Lindsay had a near flawless serving game that allowed her to win that sixth game and the first set 6-4," the coach said.
While Rauenhorst continued to play well, her opponent did well to stay in the match leading much of the second set by one game. Rauenhorst was able to tie the score at 5-5 and went on to grab the lead at 6-5, before her opponent tied the set back up at 6-6, forcing a tiebreaker to determine this set.
Rauenhorst did well to grab control of the tiebreaker and won 7-3, taking the match 6-4, 7-6 (7-3).
At No. 3 singles, Faribault’s Hailey Reuvers did well in both sets to come back from behind to pressure her opponent in the match. She was serving well, coach Anderson said, hitting solid groundstrokes and playing aggressive, but her opponent was also playing well and kept in the rallies. Given this, Reuvers was getting caught with too many errors from over-hits or wide balls just missing her targets. Albert Lea won the match 6-4, 6-4.
At No. 4 singles Faribault’s Grace Brazil was the sole singles player for Faribault that had control of her match from the very beginning, Anderson said.
"Grace was serving well and hitting nice deep groundstrokes keeping her opponent at the back of the court for much of the match," he said. "Grace also was moving well towards the net to force pressure on her opponent."
He continued, "Grace was hitting good volleys when she was being aggressive to the net which added extra pressure to her opponent or allowed Grace to win many points outright with clean winners. Faribault won the match 6-1, 6-3."
After a day of practice on Friday, Faribault will travel to Farmington Saturday to play a triangular versus section rival Farmington and New Prague. Farmington and New Prague will play their match starting at 9 a.m., and Faribault will play New Prague first at about 11 a.m. and Farmington second at about 1 p.m. All matches are expected to be played at the Farmington High School tennis courts.