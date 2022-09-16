StacyPetricka.jpg

Fribault's No. 1 singles player Stacie Petricka hits a ball during warmup Thursday before a dual meet against Albert Lea. She won her match 2-6, 6-2, 10-5. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

Faribault hosted Big 9 Conference rival Albert Lea for a dual match Thursday on the Falcons' home courts and fought to a tough, 4-3 loss.

GTempleLNowaczewski.jpg

Faribault's No. 1 doubles players, Gabbie Temple, left, and Lindsay Nowaczewski prepare to start a set Thursday against Albert Lea. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
LindsayRauenhorst.jpg

Falcons' No. 2 singles player Lindsay Rauenhorst hits a ball against Albert Lea Thursday. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments