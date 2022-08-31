The Faribault girls swim and dive team got their season underway on Tuesday night, as the Falcons hosted the St. Peter Saints. While the final team score went in favor of St. Peter, Faribault likes the direction its squad is heading in.
In just the first meet of the season, the Falcons were testing out different swimmers in different events, while continuing to work on dropping their current times in their respective events.
“We had a very good first meet against St. Peter,” said head coach Charlie Fuller. “The girls are working hard and yet still posted some really good times and scores. I am pleased with where we are and will continue to work to keep lowering our times and raising our scores. We are also trying girls at different events.”
Fuller highlighted one great performance from senior Ava Nelson, who took first place in the 100-yard freestyle behind her time of 1:1.09. She also took second in the 50 free with a time of 27.62 seconds, which was 0.08 seconds behind first place.
Nelson also helped anchor the 200 medley relay team for a first-place finish alongside Bennett Wray-Raabolle, Morgan Klumb and Olivia Fisher. They took first by just over a second with a final time of 2:10.77. Klumb also went on to record the fastest time in the 100 breast at 1:22.55.
Sohompre Hallie Taghon recorded a pair of second-place finishes with her time of 2:21.97 in the 200 free and her time of 6:31.87 in the 500 free.
In the 1-meter dive, Faribault’s 2021 All-Conference diver Miller Munoz wasted little time getting her junior season off to a good start. Munoz earned first place with a final score of 175.90, with the next closest score being St. Peter’s Laura Klatt at 158.00. Kiya Schenider took fourth and Lorelei Weston took sixth.