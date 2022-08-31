(Faribault Swim) Morgan Klumb

Faribault sophomore Morgan Klumb swims her leg of the 200 medley relay during Faribault's season-opening meet against St. Peter. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Faribault girls swim and dive team got their season underway on Tuesday night, as the Falcons hosted the St. Peter Saints. While the final team score went in favor of St. Peter, Faribault likes the direction its squad is heading in.

(Faribault Swim) Miller Munoz dive

Faribault junior diver Miller Munoz prepares to jump off the diving board for one of her dives during Faribault's season-opening meet against St. Peter. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments