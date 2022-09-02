It’s safe to say that after competing in two meets in three days, along with getting readjusted to the start of school, it had been a long week for the Faribault girls swim and dive team. Nonetheless, the Falcons were prepared to compete in Thursday’s 88-86 loss to Rochester John Marshall.
Hallie Taghon, Morgan Klumb, Ava Nelson and Bennett Wray-Raabolle teamed up for second place in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2 minutes, 11.72 seconds. Wray-Raabolle ended up recording the fastest time in the 100 back at 1:11.42 for first. Klumb posted the second fastest time in the 100 breast at 1:22.16.
Taghon went on to take fourth in the 200 IM at 2:55.31 and second in the 500 free at 6:35.64. Nelson took second in the 50 free at 27.38 seconds with Wray-Raabolle in fourth and Jillian Huberty in fifth, along with taking third in the 100 free with Klumb in fourth.
Kiya Schneider led Faribault divers with a final score of 141.45 for second with Lorelei Weston in fourth at 119.40.
MacKenzie Miner led Faribault in the 200 free with her third place time of 2:34.07. Olivia Fisher took fourth in the 100 fly at 1:27.90.
Klumb, Huberty, Monica Albers and Maiya Kolterman recorded the fastest time in the 200 free relay at 2:10.74 for first place. Huberty, Taghon, Wray-Raabolle and Nelson recorded Faribault’s fast time in the 400 free relay at 4:27.62.
With the John Marshall meet out of the way, the Falcons are going to enjoy some much-needed rest before they return to action on Thursday, when they travel down to Owatonna for another Big 9 Conference meet against the Huskies.