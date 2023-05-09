The Faribault Falcons girls softball team fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 7-4 loss to the Cannon Falls Bombers Monday.

Amanda Cullen

Amanda Cullen went 1-4 and scored vs Cannon Falls. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com.)


Rylee Sietsema

Falcons pitcher Rylee Sietsema prepares to throw against Cannon Falls. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com).
Amira Williams

Faribault softball's Amira Williams lines up a hit against Cannon Falls. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Aly Cook

Faribault eighth grader Aly Cook had a solid day pitching, striking out 10 batters. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)

Chris Reineke is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments