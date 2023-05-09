The Faribault Falcons girls softball team fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 7-4 loss to the Cannon Falls Bombers Monday.
It was also the five-year reunion for the state champions 2018 Falcons team. Before the game, the team was honored and a plaque was given and will be hung up on the concession stand next to the home girls softball diamond.
The Bombers scored the first run of the game, as Avery Rustad slashed a double to left center. Izzy Pagel and Rachel Miller connected on back-to-back singles to score Rustad.
Faribault would come right back in the bottom of the second with two runs, as the positive vibes from the state championship girls in attendance had motivated the team. Leadoff hitter Regan Dregenberg singled, and batting second, freshman Amanda Cullen followed with a single of her own. Starting Pitcher Rylee Sietsema would score both, as she smashed a long fly ball over the center fielder's head to give the Falcons a short-lived lead — 2-1 at the end of the first.
At the top of the second, Cannon Falls would score two runs, as Carly Tipton reached base on a fielder's choice, and Ally Page walked. Both scored on a double from Rustad. The Bombers would tack on three more runs in the top of the third and never look back.
The Falcons were able to muster one more run in the bottom of the third on a single from Sietsema, who would later score on a single from Olivia Smith. Faribault would then get one more run in the sixth to make it 6-4, as Smith got things going again with a single and then moved into scoring position after Jamie Ademek singled. Aly Cook brought Smith home with a single, but the rally was snuffed out, as Pagel struck out Dregenberg to end the sixth.
The Bombers would tack on one more run to make the final score 7-4.
Coach Shane Gunderson said after the game, "They took advantage of opportunities with runners in scoring position and got timely hits. I think we left nine runners on base. Their pitcher did a nice job of keeping us off balance with a good changeup. We continue to play well and have shown great improvement. It just has not translated into wins for us."
Sietsema started and pitched three innings, giving up six runs in her first outing in a few weeks. She led the team in batting, going 2-4 with two runs batted in. Smith went 2-4 as well, knocking in a run. Aly Cook came in on relief in the fourth inning and only allowed one run in four innings pitched.
Cannon Falls' Ally Pagel went all seven innings to get the win.
Faribault was right back at it, traveling to Red Wing for a 5 p.m. Big 9 matchup Tuesday. The Falcons had earlier shut out Red Wing at home.