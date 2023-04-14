The Faribault Falcons girls softball team got its first win (1-1 Big 9 and overall), and Junior Pitcher Rylee Sietsema went all 7 innings for a complete game 4-hit shutout over the Red Wing Wingers Thursday. Only two Wingers were able to get hits off Sietsema, who pitched very well, striking out nine batters.

Rylee Sietesma

Rylee Sietsema led the Falcons from the mound in a win over Red Wing. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)


Rylle Sietsema and Reagan Dregenberg Score

Rylee Sietsema and Reagan Dregenberg score for Faribault. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Amira Williams

Amira Williams smacks a hard liner down the first base line, scoring the second run of the game for Faribault softball against Red Wing. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)

