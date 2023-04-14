...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS IN SOUTHERN/EASTERN
MINNESOTA AND WESTERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON...
Temperatures warming into the upper 70s to low 80s on Friday
afternoon will combine with dew points in the 40s to produce
relative humidity values in the 20s. Sustained winds of 10-15mph
and gusts to 20-25mph will combine with the lower humidity to
result in elevated fire weather conditions. The overall risk is
slightly lower compared to Thursday, but will still allow fires
that develop to spread quickly as the conditions persist until
precipitation arrives later in the day.
Amira Williams smacks a hard liner down the first base line, scoring the second run of the game for Faribault softball against Red Wing. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
The Faribault Falcons girls softball team got its first win (1-1 Big 9 and overall), and Junior Pitcher Rylee Sietsema went all 7 innings for a complete game 4-hit shutout over the Red Wing Wingers Thursday. Only two Wingers were able to get hits off Sietsema, who pitched very well, striking out nine batters.
Coach Shane Gunderson said, "Rylee pitched great. She threw strikes. We played a sound game defensively."
Only their second game of the year and with limited time outside on a field to practice, the Falcons committed only one error in the field.
The Falcons blew the game wide open in the fourth, as Lily Jindra, Reagan Dregenberg and Sietsema scored. Amira Williams hit a liner to the first base side, scoring Jindra and then a throwing error from Red Wing allowed Dregenberg and Sietsema to score to make it 5-0.
Faribault scored two more in the sixth to make it 7-0. Sietsema walked, and Jamie Adamek reached on error. With Adamek and Sietsema on base, eighth grader Aly Jindra came through with a hit, scoring both.
Sietsema went 1-2 with two runs scored and a run batted in. Eighth grader Amira Williams went 1-3 with 1 RBI. Emily Minnick went 1-1 on a run-producing pinch hit in the sixth, and Adamek was 1-2 with one run and walk to round out the leading batters.
Gunderson was happy with his team's overall play.
"We were able to put together a couple of big innings," he said. "It’s a pretty good formula for winning softball — play good defense, get solid pitching and get hits with runners on base. It was a very good team win, everybody contributed. The girls deserve this. They’ve been working hard in the offseason."
Faribault goes on the road Tuesday, April 18 against Owatonna at Morehouse Park. Game time is scheduled for 5 p.m.