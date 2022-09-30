In a hard-fought and collision-filled match, the Faribault Falcons girls varsity soccer team took a tough, 2-1 loss to the Austin Packers Thursday at Bahl Field.
Girls were colliding and hitting the turf hard in the early going, with four fallen Falcons resulting in three free kicks for Faribault and one free kick for Austin in the first before the start of the eighth minute. One girl from each team at different points in the match fell flat and caused an injury timeout, with coaches checking on their respective players, who staggered away under their own power.
One referee cautioned the Faribault sideline, saying that comments from one area of the field were criticizing legal play, and he requested the timekeeper to monitor the area. Play resumed with injury stoppage, and another Faribault free kick came from a foul.
The game was scoreless, but Austin had a couple of shots late in the fourth minute when the Faribault goalkeeper, eighth grader Claire Anderson, got a stop on an Austin shot; the ball bounced back into play and was rebounded for another shot, which Anderson again stopped.
Another Austin shot struck the upper bar of the goalpost for a rebound attempt, which Anderson got in front of. She had another stop in the 13th minute from the right side, set up by an Austin throw-in near the corner.
Austin finally found the first goal in the 16th minute, set up by a corner kick that bounced around the left side of the box, until freshman forward Bella Lyon scored for the Packers.
Faribault eighth-grade midfielder Emma Eroglu attempted a shot in the 30th minute. In the 33rd minute, senior defender Bergen Williamson had two shots. The first was on a free kick from the left side, about 30 yards out; it was blocked but bounced back to her for another shot, which was again stopped by the Packers’ sophomore goalkeeper Laura Baekaert.
With 6:16 left in the first half, senior midfielder Regan Vogelsberg and senior defender Lauren Stroup pressured the ball, which led to pressing on offense, a foul in the box, and a penalty kick for senior Bergen Williamson. Bergen’s had two tries on the shot, when the PK bounced off Austin goalkeeper Laura Baekaert, the ball came rolling to the left; Williamson charged and sent it into the net past the goalkeeper to tie the match at 1-1.
The second half was largely a stalemate, but Austin managed to squeak in one goal to give the Packers the 2-1 win.
