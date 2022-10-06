Garcia Williamson Kramer.jpg

No. 16, Faribault senior captain Sydne Bauer watches teammates, Ariana Garcia and Maddie Kramer fight for the ball Tuesday against Northfield. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

After a loss to Northfield, Faribault's girls soccer coach said she will miss the rock-solid base in the team's six seniors, but she sees progress on the team and a promising future.

Eroglu Childress Williamson.jpg

Faribault senior captain Bergen Williamson, right, looks for the ball as teammate Emma Eroglu fights for the ball Tuesday in Northfield. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Daisi Cruz Grandi and Ariana Garcia.jpg

Faribault senior Daisi Cruz Grandi, left, and sophomore Ariana Garcia look to control the ball before a drive against the Raiders Tuesday in Northfield. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Claire Anderson stop.jpg

Faribault Falcons goalie Claire Anderson makes a stop on a Raiders shot in the second half Tuesday at Northfield.(Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments