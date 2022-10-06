After a loss to Northfield, Faribault's girls soccer coach said she will miss the rock-solid base in the team's six seniors, but she sees progress on the team and a promising future.
Faribault girls soccer head coach Britta Peterson-Linde said their six seniors have been crucial throughout the season, especially senior captains and midfielders Bergen Williamson and Sydne Bauer.
"Our seniors have made up most of our central players this season and have shown great leadership on and off the field," Peterson-Linde said.
She said this was especially true "in a few of the games where our opponent has taunted and/or unfairly and frequently fouled us. Our captains, Sydne and Bergen, have led by example to maintain our Falcon reputation of being classy."
She said "they will be dearly missed next season but I believe we still have great potential in our younger players who’ve made massive improvements throughout the season."
"In a few years, I see our team finding more and more success," she said.
The seniors on the squad include forward Izzy Klaras, midfielder Regan Vogelsberg, defender Lauren Stroup, midfileder/striker Daisi Cruz Grandi, midfielder Bergen Williamson and midfielder Sydne Bauer.
Coach Peterson-Linde said Claire Anderson, their eighth-grade goalie, improves with each game she plays.
"I’ve been most impressed with her increased tenacity and courage to take on loose balls in the penalty area and challenge strikers from the other team in one-on-one situations," the coach said. "She’s continuing to improve with her first touches on balls coming toward net and her field vision is really coming along as well."
Peterson-Linde said several other coaches from teams the Falcons have played agree with her that Anderson is a player to keep an eye on for future seasons.
The Falcons' season isn't over just yet, with a game Thursday in Winona, followed by section playoffs kicking off next week.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.