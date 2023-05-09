The Faribault girls golf team (1-5 Big 9) has numerous first-time varsity players, some with less than three years playing golf as a whole. To say they're getting better every time out is a cliche, but they are certainly doing that.
It's been a struggle to get on the course, as they have had three matches cancelled due to weather. This home match against Mayo is just one of the rescheduled matchups they had on this atypical sunny day this spring.
Even though they lost to Mayo by a score of 387-440 in total team strokes, they improved so much that three golfers had their career bests. Sophomore Mariana Hager came in with a respectable score of 102 to lead the Falcons individually. Addison Thibodeau was not too far behind, shooting a 109, and Claire Anderson also had her best score, shooting a 115 in her first year on varsity.
Coach Scott Morrissey was proud of his young team.
"We had three personal bests tonight. We had five girls finish under 120, which I think might be a first for us," he said. "A lot of the girls are getting very close to breaking 100. Our short game is improving, and we are continuing to work on getting our iron yardages pinpointed. That will be our focus the rest of the week. It was a beautiful day for a dual with Mayo, and I am excited about building on this match for even better individual results going forward.
The Faribault girls golf team heads to Northfield Country Club Thursday to play in a Big 9 triangular with Northfield and Winona. Tee time is at 2:30 p.m.