Faribault girls golfers compete at Big 9 Conference meet By MICHAEL PAPPAS May 27, 2022 Thursday morning presented the Faribault girls golf team with the another crack at its conference foes as the second edition of the Big Nine Conference Tournament began. Ryann Louis lines up a shot during an earlier season meet. Louis led the Faribault girls at the Big Nine Conference Tournament on Thursday with her score of 107. In the first meeting of the conference rivals back on April 28, the Falcons scored a 491. The second meet saw a vast improvement by Faribault.Cutting 39 shots from just under a month ago, the Falcons flew to a 452 in the meet, held at North Links Golf Course in Mankato.Faribault placed 12th in the meet with its score while Northfield earned first in the conference at 326.The course is a par 72. Ryann Louis led the marked improvement by the Falcons.Picking up two pars on the front nine while adding three more on the back nine to score 107.Freshman Mariana Hager was the next Faribault golfer to finish at 113.The scores placed the two Falcons golfers at 53 and 63, respectively.Emma Thibodeau (114), Kaitlyn Worke (118), Sara Dobson (119) and Tessa Bauer (123) rounded things out for Faribault.Clawing her way to first place in the field had a junior from Albert Lea in Alyssa Jensen in the clubhouse at 74.Off the showing in the Big Nine Tournament, the Falcons now prepare for the Section 1AAA Tournament.The postseason clash begins on May 31, hosted at the Cannon Falls Golf Course.