The Faribault girls golf team got a much needed win against the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars as the six-player varsity girls team shot 12 fewer strokes than the team from Jefferson, winning 446-458.

Mariana Hager

Mariana Hager led the team with the lowest round of the day Against Bloomington Jefferson. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)


Sara Dobson

Sara Dobson chips out of the fringe on hole 5 at the Faribault Golf Club. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Kaitlyn Worke

Kaitlyn Worke tees off at the par 5 hole 3 at the Faribault Golf Club. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)

