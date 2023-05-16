The Faribault girls golf team got a much needed win against the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars as the six-player varsity girls team shot 12 fewer strokes than the team from Jefferson, winning 446-458.
The Faribault girls golf team got a much needed win against the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars as the six-player varsity girls team shot 12 fewer strokes than the team from Jefferson, winning 446-458.
The top four low scores comprise the overall scoring system. The course was pretty wet in low spots making hitting out of the rough difficult at times for the young ladies. It was their last home meet of the year and it couldn't have come at a better time as it was parents night for the girls golf team.
Faribault's most consistent golfers had good rounds, as sophomore Mariana Hager came in with the low score of the day with a 106, and junior Sara Dobson came in right behind her, placing second and carding a round of 108.
With the top two playing their usual game, coach Scott Morrissey was elated to have some of his varsity golfers back from injury and sickness, and the rest of the team had one of their best days of the year.
"It was great to get Sara Dobson, Olivia Streefland and Malia LaCanne back from recent ailments. All three ended up with solid scores," he said. "Kaitlyn Worke had a couple incredible shots on hole 13. One was a backhanded hammer shot to recover from a ball nestled against a tree and ended with a chip in from 20 yards out."
Worke carded a 116, good for third place on the team followed by eighth grader Olivia Streefland with a 116 to round out the top four. Other varsity scores for the girls included eighth grader Malia Lacanne with a 118 and Jersey Hausen with a 125.
Morrissey added, "It’s always great to celebrate a win, but it was even more sweet on Parents Night at our last home meet of the year."
The Falcons' next meet is May 18 at Rochester Northern Hills Golf Course. This will be a quad event with Red Wing, Owatonna and Rochester Century. They finish off the regular season with a five-team invite in Mankato on Saturday, May 20.
Chris Reineke is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.