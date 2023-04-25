It was a beautiful afternoon, as Faribault girls golf edged out Mankato East for a second-place finish behind Albert Lea during varsity action Monday, putting up a combined team score of +161.

Mariana Hager

Mariana Hager putts. She would par the second hole. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)


Sara Dobson

Sara Dobson follows through on a shot from the fairway. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)

Ben Jones is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

