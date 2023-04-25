It was a beautiful afternoon, as Faribault girls golf edged out Mankato East for a second-place finish behind Albert Lea during varsity action Monday, putting up a combined team score of +161.
As a result of cancellations earlier in the year, Monday’s round marked just the third competition for the team this season.
The Falcons finished 10 shots ahead of Mankato East during the action, while Albert Lea continued to display why it boasts one of the best overall teams in the conference with a +72 outing.
Leading the way for Faribault it was Sara Dobson who put together a 107 round on the card with a nice bounce-back effort to par the No. 11 hole. Mariana Hager was just one shot behind for the Falcons putting three pars on the card over the course of the afternoon, two on the front nine including on the 506 yard ninth hole.
Faribault boasts a fairly young varsity roster this year with four of the six competing varsity members on Monday coming in as sophomores or younger. It’s a fact, coupled with personal best scores, that coach Scott Morrissey is happy about following Monday’s round.
“It was great to finally compete again today,” Morrissey said. “Overall I’m happy with the consistency from out Top 6 today. We had at least two personal records today. We had a couple girls battling not feeling 100% but showed a lot of grit. We will roll with the same six for our Big 9 midseason tournament on Thursday.”
Coming out on top, Alyssa Jensen shot an impressive +13 on the day for Albert Lea, posting under par scores on two holes and hitting par on three more. In total Jensen posted just two holes all day at worse than bogey in the solid effort.
Faribault will travel away from the familiar confines of its home course this upcoming week, as it faces multiple schools in the Big 9 Midseason Tournament in Rochester on Thursday at the Rochester Northern Hills Golf Course. The Falcons will stay on the road the following Tuesday for a triangular round of action at the same course before returning home to host Rochester Mayo on May 8th.