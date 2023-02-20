...MAJOR WINTER STORM TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...
.A major winter storm will bring significant travel impacts
across the region. Most locations can expect to see at least a
foot of snow by the time it ends Thursday night. The worst
conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday, as heavy
snow combines with northeast wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, with
some areas in western Minnesota seeing gusts near 50 mph. This
will lead to significant drifting snow, and whiteout conditions
in open areas.
A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for portions of central and
southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin where impacts will
be lesser with the initial snow band Tuesday evening into
Wednesday morning. Additional accumulating snow will arrive with
the main storm Wednesday afternoon that will require an upgrade
of this Winter Storm Watch.
A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for portions of western
and southern Minnesota and most of the Twin Cities Metro. Forecast
confidence is high that 4 to 7 inches of snow will fall Tuesday
PM into Wednesday AM with the initial round of snow.
The snow will lighten up Wednesday morning, but then widespread
heavy snow will develop later on Wednesday afternoon as the main
storm arrives. This main storm is expected to bring near an
additional foot of snow to most locations, with higher amounts
possible across south-central Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
Areas in western and southern Minnesota may see blizzard
conditions as well.
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 18 to
22 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Isabel Herda rises for a shot against the Huskies. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)
Faribault couldn’t hang on and make good on a big early lead, falling 48-39 to Owatonna on Friday night and dropping yet another close contest on the year. as the Falcons head into the finals stretch of the season.
For their part, the Huskies avenged an earlier season loss to Faribault that saw the Falcons head on the road and escape with a tight 47-43 victory.
The Falcons went ahead 10-1 in the early stages of Friday night’s contest, getting to the free throw line and hauling in rebounds as Owatonna struggled to find its offense in the opening minutes of play. By the 12:12 mark with Faribaul ahead 10 the visiting Huskies had already committed seven fouls.
Eventually though the visitors would find their footing and the Falcons would struggle on the offensive end despite crisp passing most of the evening. As momentum swung away from Faribault, Owatonna would take a 23-21 halftime lead, erasing all of the Falcons’ hard first half work. Nevertheless, Faribault still found itself within reach.
In the second half Fairbault’s offensive struggles would largely continue as the Falcons scored just 18 second half points and could never quite get over the hump despite a close contest. Owatonna was not much better but was just good enough as the Huskies were able to slowly but surely pull away from their hosts.
Faribault would hang around for the entirety of the second half but could not close the gap as Owatonna went ahead 35-30 with 5:29 to go in regulation. The lead would eventually grow by four more in the final minutes as Owatonna went on a modest 13-9 run to finish the game, answering each Faribault basket with one of its own.
Rylee Siestema would lead the way for the Falcons with 12 points while Isabel Herda would give her support with 10 points of her own on the night. The duo would combine for nearly half of the Falcons’ scoring as the Huskies were guided by Ava Olson-Brooks’ 18 points to lead all scorers on the evening.
Faribault would go on to lose Saturday as well, falling 58-48 to Albert Lee. The Falcons will finish off the regular season with a home contest against Century on Monday night — which was moved from its original time on Tuesday ahead of the incoming winter storm — before traveling on the road to close out the regular season slate with a clash against Austin on Friday evening.
Ben Jones is a guest contributor for Faribault Daily News.