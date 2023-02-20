Faribault couldn’t hang on and make good on a big early lead, falling 48-39 to Owatonna on Friday night and dropping yet another close contest on the year. as the Falcons head into the finals stretch of the season.

Isabel Herda.png

Isabel Herda rises for a shot against the Huskies. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)


Aaliyah Reyes.png

Aaliyah Reyes makes a pass in the first half of Faribault's eventual loss. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)
Amira Williams.JPG

Amira Williams takes the ball up the court. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)
Rylee Sietsema.png

Rylee Sietsema led Fariabult on Friday with 12 points. (Ben Nelson/southernminn.com)

Ben Jones is a guest contributor for Faribault Daily News.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments