The Faribault girls basketball team went on the road to face the Northfield Raiders in an eventual 43-34 loss on Friday night.
The loss for the Falcons (4-12, 3-9 Big 9) was the team’s third consecutive setback, and it marked the second close loss to the Raiders in 2022-23. Earlier this season, Northfield posted a 46-41 win at Faribault on Dec. 1.
In a low scoring affair, Northfield scored 13 unanswered points in the second half to help break a six-point lead owned by the Falcons with under 10 minutes left in the game.
In the most recent edition of the Faribault-Northfield rivalry, the Raiders earned an 18-14 halftime lead to start the contest. Northfield’s offense was evenly spread out with Amber Mahal and Balvin leading the team with four points apiece, while Faribault had five points from Amira Williams and three points each from Jamie Adamek and Aaliyah Reyes.
The defensive battle continued after intermission as Faribault slowly chipped away at Northfield’s lead in the early minutes of the second half. A field goal and ensuing free throw by Adamek closed the gap to 20-19 before the Falcons gained the game’s lead at 23-22 with a basket by Isabel Herda with 14:25 left in the half.
Faribault went on to push its lead to 26-23 with a trey by Adamek at the 14:00 mark and later extended the margin to 32-26 thanks to a three-pointer from Hailey Reuvers and and a field goal from Williams.
In the meantime, Northfield regrouped and began its comeback midway through the half. A pair of baskets by Ryann Eddy helped cut Faribault’s lead to 32-28 and free throws by Tatum Sawyer for Northfield at 7:29 closed Faribault’s lead to 32-30.
Northfield’s Kate Sand tied the game at 32-32 with her basket at 5:55 before a three-pointer by Balvin and baskets by Sawyer and Cora McBroom helped pad the lead for NHS. In that scoring surge for the Northfield, the Raiders posted 13 unanswered points to take a 39-32 lead with less than two minutes left in the game.
In the closing minute of play, Faribault was forced to foul with hopes of breaking Northfield’s lead but first year forward Amber Mahal calmly sealed the victory by connecting on four consecutive free throws to make the final 43-34.
“We didn’t play well and when you turn the ball over like that and only play good for eight minutes, you can’t expect to win, but give Northfield credit…they closed it out and made a little run on us, but it was definitely not our best night,” said Faribault head coach coach Bill Bardal.
Williams led Faribault with 11 points in the game, while Adamek scored eight and Reyes scored six to pace the Falcons on offense. In this close Big 9 game, Northfield was 10-of-17 from the line and Faribault was 4-of-10.
Faribault will continue its season with a home game on Tuesday, Jan. 24 against Winona and then host league leader Rochester Mayo for a game on Friday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m.