Faribault girls CC 2nd place at 1AA Sections 2022.jpg

Faribault varsity girls cross country team holds their second place Section 1AA trophy Tuesday at Albert Lea Bancroft Park. From left are Aubrie Newport, Julia Hoisington, Nell Gibb, Gabbi Banks, Brynn Beardsley, Claire Linnemann, Marie Volkmuth, Lauren Bittenbender, Gabbie Boezers and coach Willie Capp. (Submitted photo/southernminn.com)

The Faribault girls cross country team ran to a second-place finish in the Section 1AA championships Thursday in Albert Lea and qualified as a team to return for the second straight year to run in the state championships.


Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments