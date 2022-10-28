The Faribault girls cross country team ran to a second-place finish in the Section 1AA championships Thursday in Albert Lea and qualified as a team to return for the second straight year to run in the state championships.
Running a newly modified course at the Albert Lea Bancroft Park, the Falcons girls, anchored by a fifth place finish by freshman Brynn Beardsley in 19:54.81 and a sixth place finish by Claire Linnemann in 20:03.74, took second place with a score of 99 points, 18 points outside of the winner Waseca's 81. But Faribault took the thinnest margin of victory, besting by a single point the third place finisher Plainview-Elgin-Millville's 100 points.
Faribault girls coach Willie Clapp said Faribault's three, four and five runners were trying to keep up with the pack, "but really what happened was their No. 1 and 2, with Claire Linnemann and Brynn Beardsley, were so far in front of everyone else's pack, it gave us enough points to cover. Just that one point. It doesn't get any closer than that."
Faribault's No. 3 runner, freshman Julia Hoisington, was 23rd overall in 21:39.25. The team's No. 4 runner, freshman Aubrie Newport was 29th overall in 21:56.55. No. 5 runner, eighth grader Lauren Bittenbender, was 36th in a time of 22:07.30. No. 6 runner, senior Gabriella Banks, was 49th in 22:52.99. No. 8 runner, sophomore Nell Gibbs, was 53rd in a time of 23:15.81.
The second-place team finish and state qualification was the second time in a row the Faribault girls team was runners up at the Section Meet, and qualified for the state tourney, and third time since 1997, Capp said. The top two finishing teams in the section meets qualify as a team to advance to state meets, while the top six individual runners not on qualifying teams fill out the rest of qualifiers in the field.
Capp said times were similar to the season but slowed a little, he thought, due in part to a reconfiguration of the course.
"Brynn Beardsley and Claire Linnemann, they took off together, and they ran side by side together for most of the race, which they've done this season. And then they ended up fifth and sixth, but their times were a little off. The course was a little bit slower than we were used to. Turns and hills and things."
He said the course is adjacent to the airport, which moved its fence and removed part of the park. "So there was one turn that kind of turned pretty quickly, where before you used to have a nice, gradual, long turn."
He said it was the first year of sections being hosted at Albert Lea. Faribault hosted it last year, and the year before it was held at Owatonna.
The state tournament will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 at the course at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
"We'll come back for another week. We'll go over and run the course on Friday and have a team dinner," Capp said. "It's nice and close for us. We're probably the closest team in our state finals."
He said the finish was pretty exciting: "One of the parents had the results up as we were kind of walking back as we were cheering them on with the last 300 to go."
The team scores just kept updating as the fifth runners of teams would come in to finish; the scores were not totaled until all five runners crossed the finish line.
"We were two points off, and then another team would come in. And then we were three points off," Capp said. "And then we were one point off and then we were just waiting for another team to come in."
He said they definitely waited anxiously through the 30-minute preliminary results until things were finalized, thinking: "Make sure this is what really happened. It didn't seem real until they officially posted the results."
"We knew it would be really tight," he said, or pre-race comparisons. "I think we were 10 points back from second, looking at best times. It's so hard to do that with cross country, because it's different courses and different days. It's hard to track. We knew we were right in it and had a good shot at it."
He added, "I didn't think we had it until we were walking back. It was a really cool accomplishment. I was really excited for the girls, because it was a really fun experience. And we'll all get to do this together next week."
PLACE/TEAM/POINTS
1. Waseca 81
2. Faribault 99
3. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 100
4. Austin 104
5. Winona 131
6. Byron 135
7. Stewartville 156
8. Red Wing 156
9. Albert Lea 205
10. Zumbrota-Mazeppa/KenyonWanamingo 251
11. Kasson-Mantorville/Triton 281