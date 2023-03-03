Going into the Section 1AAA girls basketball tournament, things weren't looking up for the Faribault Falcons, who had the misfortune of getting the No. 8 seed and having to match up against No. 1 seeded and Class AAA No. 4 ranked Stewartville in the first round.
Faribault saw its season come to an official end on Wednesday in Stewartville as the Falcons were bested in a 72-26 loss to the state-title contending Tigers.
Stewartville showcased why it earned the top seed and why its ranked among the best in Class AAA after jumping out to a 50-10 lead over the Falcons at halftime before closing things out in the second half for Faribault's 72-26 loss.
While the loss is a bitter way to close out the season, the Falcons made strides in moving the program to a much better place, which all started with their season-opening win over Pine Island.
The Falcons possess such a young roster with only two seniors and five juniors to serve as the team veterans. Wanting to establish a winning culture for a program that struggled to find wins in the seasons prior, picking up the first of four wins on the season was a big step forward.
On top of adding some wins to the win column, the Falcons also had no shortage of seeing just how much they've grown with plenty of games against top competition to serve as the measuring stick throughout the season.
Faribault will certainly miss its seniors of Isabel Herda and Hailey Prokopec, but with returning leaders like juniors Rylee Sietsema and Halle Rice, along with young players continuing to emerge into important role like eighth grade forward Amira Williams, the future is very bright for the Falcons.