The Faribault boys and girls cross country teams opened their seasons on Monday, as the Falcons traveled down to the Albert Lea Bancroft Bay Park for the Albert Lea Invitational. The girls finished second in the team standings while the boys took third place.
Freshmen Brynn Beardsley and Claire Linnemann helped lead the girls team to the second place finish thanks to top four finishes from each of them.
Beardsley led the Falcons with her time of 21 minutes, 35.40 seconds, which earned her a second place finish behind Owatonna’s Carsyn Brady (20:37.95). Linnemann didn’t trail far behind after finishing in fourth place with a time of 22:22.36.
Eighth grader Lauren Bittenbender finished third for the Falcons and took 13th place behind a time of 23:07.62. Freshman Cecelia Hoisington followed her in 19th place with her time of 24:02.66.
Freshman Aubrie Newport, senior Gabriella Banks and sophomore Nell Gibbs rounded out the girls top seven finishers. Newport finished at 24:42.76 for 30th, Gabriella Banks finished at 25:24.21 for 34th and Gibbs finished at 26:02.68 for 40th place.
Senior Marie Volkmuth (26:58.26) finished in 47th place and sophomore Gabbie Boevers (29:23.61) finished in 62nd place.
On the boys side, senior Alex Tuma led with a lone top 10 finish after taking sixth place with his time of 18:09.52. Junior James Hoisington followed him with an 11th place finish behind a time of 18:42.78.
Senior Ricky Cordova and junior Owen Beardsley finished back-to-back with Cordova taking 20th with a time of 19:35.38 and Beardsley following two seconds behind in 21st place at 19:37.26 .
Sophomore Carson Cramer, junior Ethan Amundson and senior Trent Ta closed out the boys top seven finishers. Cramer took 26th place with a time of 20:09.82, Amundson took 29th with a time of 20:17.00 and Ta took 25th with a time of 20:57.66.
Also finishing for the boys was Finn Larson (39th), Jackson Reb (40th), Andrew Flicek (44th), Erik Flores (48th), Emanuel Panser (51st), Darby LaCanne (56th), Marco Cruz Garcia (62nd), Dustin Boyd (82nd), Matthew Volkmuth (89th), Gabriel Hoisington (92nd), Turuok Anter (96th), Peter Le (97th).
The boys and girls teams will have just over a week off before they host an invitational on Friday, Sept. 9 at North Alexander Park that’ll feature 16 other schools alongside the hosting Falcons.