Faribault senior Alex Tuma led the Faribault boys cross country team with his sixth place finish during the Albert Lea Invitational on Monday. (file photo/southernminn.com)

The Faribault boys and girls cross country teams opened their seasons on Monday, as the Falcons traveled down to the Albert Lea Bancroft Bay Park for the Albert Lea Invitational. The girls finished second in the team standings while the boys took third place.

Faribault freshman Brynn Beardsley finished second and helped the girls team to a second place team finish during the Albert Lea Invitational on Monday. (file photo/southernminn.com)

