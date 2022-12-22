Even though Faribault girls basketball is only in the first few weeks of its 2022-23 season, it's clear already they've taken a major step forward as a program looking to get back to winning ways.
It all started with a season-opening win over Pine Island, and recent conference wins over Albert Lea and Rochester John Marshall have shown just how serious the Falcons were about trying to set a new culture on the team.
'Tis the season for basketball teams to play in different tournaments around the state, and Faribault is no different. The Falcons will have a chance to measure themselves up against two strong teams in the state of Minnesota and will look to use that experience to continue pushing the program in a positive direction.
Southwest Minnesota State University is going to be the next stop for the Falcons, as they’re slated to play games on Tuesday and Wednesday against Marshall and Russell-Tyler-Ruthton.
“It’s going to be fun for our team to take on Marshall at Southwest State, because it's in Marshall,” said Faribault head coach Bill Bardal. “Marshall is a town that supports its high school sports very, very well, so we’re going to have a few Marshall fans there. I’m looking forward to having our team take on a really good Marshall team.”
While Faribault already has the opportunity to play tough teams inside the Big 9 Conference throughout the regular season, Marshall and RTR provide the Falcons a unique opportunity to matchup against other strong teams that they don’t normally get to play.
The stiff competition starts right away with the Marshall Tigers, who currently come in as Class AAA’s No. 5 ranked team overall and are coming off a season where they fell short in the Section 2AAA championship game against state qualifier and Big 9 foe Mankato East.
Even though the Tigers have only played three games so far and hold a 2-1 record, their two wins came in dominating fashion after beating Worthington 75-40 in their season-opener and beating Class AAA No. 18 ranked Hills-Murray 77-52.
Not even 24 hours removed from facing one of the top teams among Class AAA girls basketball, the Falcons will match up against the Russell-Tyler-Ruthton Knights, who are coming off a 16-win season that ended in the Section 3A playoffs to the Class A runner-up Minneota.
Through the Knights’ first five games of the 2022-23 season, they hold a 4-1 overall record with all four wins coming by 21 points, 33 points, 19 points and 15 points.
“We’ll take a nice coach bus to Marshall, so that’s a nice perk for us,” Bardal said. “We got a few things planned to have fun as a team, so we’re looking forward to the Marshall trip and it should be fun for us as a group.”
Faribault has prided itself on its tough defensive play and being able to limit opposing offenses. It’ll now get a chance to test itself against two offenses that are averaging 64 points and 56.4 points per game respectively.
On top of getting to expose the roster to top competition and getting valuable experience before getting back into the grind of Big 9 conference play, the Falcons are also using the brief stretch between their last game against Mankato West and the Marshall game, along with the small gap leading up to their return to conference play to get healthy.
Faribault has gotten a little banged up here and there early on in their season, which has seen one of the Falcons’ top scoring threats in senior guard Isabel Herda to miss some time with an ankle injury.
The most recent game against Mankato West saw one of their key role players in junior forward Reagan Drengenberg come down with a sore ankle. While both will be ready to return to the court, the brief time away from the court will help the Falcons re-energize for the remainder of the season.
“When we get back from Marshall, we’ll have three days off from practice, because we’ve been doing the grind, and we need to take a little time to just rest up,” Bardal said.
The tournament at Southwest State University will start Tuesday night for Faribault, as the Falcons and the Marshall Tigers are slated to face each other at 8 p.m. The Falcons will return the following day to take on the Russell-Tyler-Ruthton Knights at 3:30 p.m.