It was a tale of two halves.
The first, where the Faribault girls basketball team (3-18 in the Big 9) played hard but couldn't hit their shots and were turnover prone, while the Rochester Century girls (14-7 Big 9) couldn't do anything wrong, hitting 3-pointers and capitalizing on Faribault turnovers.
But the second half proved to be a different tale, one of grit, determination and pride, as the Falcons almost pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the Big Nine Conference. Faribault fell just short at 58-55, but it gave the Panthers everything they could handle.
Rochester Century started the game with a full court press on the young Falcons, and it hindered there ability to get the ball across the half court line effectively. Century would capitalize on the Falcons errant passes to convert easy layups, as they controlled the game, taking a 10-3 lead until Halle Rice hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 10-6.
Century came right back with their own 3-pointer, before Rice hit another one, and Faribault was back in the game for a short time, only down 15-9. It seemed like they had weathered the storm, but the turnovers continued, and Century extended its lead to 16 at the half with the score 35-19.
Faribault coach Bill Bardal said, "Century started out with a lot of confidence and a good game plan. They are a great team that has beaten teams like Lakeville South. They came out strong, and it took a while for our girls to match their intensity, and I felt we did that and then some in the second half. I felt our adjustments and commitment to our game plan was excellent."
He was right, The Falcon girls came out strong with a 8-2 run to cut the lead to eight at 35-27 in the second half, limiting turnovers and executing the offense.
Century started to lock down on defense again, going on a 10-3 run and extending the lead to 46-30. Coach Bardal took a timeout as the game could have gotten away from them. Bardal apparently succeeded in calming his players down, and at the same, lighting a fire under them, as the Falcons came out blazing.
After Hailey Reuvers hit a 3-pointer, Rylee Sietzma took over and got hot, scoring eight points in a three-minute span. The girls were back in the game on an 11-2 run, with the score at 48-41 and seven minutes remaining.
Century would score the next four points, but then then Isabel Herda got hot, hitting two 3-pointers from the far corner to keep Faribault within striking distance with a minute to go, and the score at 54-48.
Faribault then forced a turnover, and Amira Willaims scored to make it 54-50. The Falcons fouled to stop the clock. After Century made one free throw, Williams again came through on a drive to the basket, getting fouled and converting the three-point play.
With the score 56-52 Century and 17 seconds left, it looked like Faribault would have to foul again to get the ball back, but Century traveled as Faribault pressed in the back court.
Halle Rice then got a nice pass from Sietzma and was all alone in the far corner, with less than 10 seconds left. She hit the shot and the Falcon girls were close to upsetting Century, with 5 seconds left and the score at 56-55. Coach Bardal was excited about his players execution in the second half.
"Halle Rice can shoot the ball, and Rylee can pass as well as any other player in the Big 9," he said. "When we get the ball down low to Rylee, she makes great decisions. She can either drive to the basket or kick the ball out to players like Halle, who are wide open for the 3."
Faribault had to foul and hope Century would miss their free throws. With the game on the line, Century's Maddison Ohm hit both from the strike to make it 58-55. Faribault had one last chance, but Amira Williams' 3-point attempt was just short.
Three players were in double figures for the Falcons. Rylee Sietzma had a double double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Halle Rice had 13 points, and Jamie Adamek had 11 points.
Faribault girls basketball complete their regular season on Friday at Austin. Saturday the seedings come out as to where the Falcons girls will be place for the upcoming Sectional Playoffs next week.