The Faribault girls cross country team finished in sixth place at the Big 9 Conference championship meet Tuesday at Owatonna, led in scoring by a young quintet — four freshmen (three with personal records) and an eighth grader.
Faribault freshman Brynn Beardsley led the team with a seventh-place overall finish among the 80 runners, in a time of 19:18:52, a personal record for Beardsley. The Falcons had four runners in the top 50.
Faribault freshman Claire Linnemann with 14th in a time of 19:40.18, also a personal record. Taking 46th for the Falcons was freshman Cecelia Hoisington in a time of 21:19.70, another personal record.
Running in at 50th place was freshman Aubrie Newport in a time of 21:37.94. Rounding out the scoring for Faribault and taking 53rd place was eighth grader Lauren Bittenbender, in a time of 21:43.60.
Also finishing for Faribault girls varsity was sophomore Nell Gibbs, in 63rd place in a time of 22:22.17, a personal record time for her. And in 66th was Falcons senior Gabriella Banks, in a time of 22:35.41.
Northfield girls ran away with the win, taking first place by 30 points, with a total score of 51, beating second-place finishers Rochester Century, who scored 81. Northfield runners took third, fifth, 12th, 15th and 16th in their first five finishers, which determined their score. The other two Raiders runners finished 19th and 21st.
Owatonna was third with 85 points, Mankato West was fourth with 117, Mankato East took fifth with 152 points and Faribault was sixth with 170, edging out Austin by one point. The Parkers scored 171 to take seventh, Red Wing was eighth with 233. Winona scored 242 for ninth, Rochester Mayor was 10th with 247, Rochester John Marshall was 11th with 266 and Albert Lea was 12th with 275.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.