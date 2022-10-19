(FB GCC) Brynn Beardsley finish line.JPG

Faribault freshman Brynn Beardsley crosses the finish line in seventh place overall among 80 girls varsity runners to lead the Falcons to a sixth-place team finish Tuesday at the Big 9 Conference Championships in Owatonna. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Faribault girls cross country team finished in sixth place at the Big 9 Conference championship meet Tuesday at Owatonna, led in scoring by a young quintet — four freshmen (three with personal records) and an eighth grader.

(FB GCC) Cecelia Hoisington (8385) - Aubrie Newport (8389).JPG

Faribault freshmen, No. 8385 Cecelia Hoisington (21:19.70, a personal record) and Aubrie Newport (21:37.94) finished finished 50th and 53rd, respectively to help the Falcons to a sixth place finish at the Big 9 Conference Championships in cross country Tuesday in Owatonna. (Stephen McDaniels/southernminn.com) 

