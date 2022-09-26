Brynn Beardsley

Faribault freshman Brynn Beardsley, pictured here in 2021, led the Faribault girls team to a second-place finish in Winona Sept. 24. (File photo/southernminn.com)

The Faribault girls cross country team ran to second place in the 25th annual Jim Flim Winona Invitational meet Saturday at Winona, while the boys team took 10th place.

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

