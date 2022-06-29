The Faribault American Legion Post 43 baseball team is fresh off a pair of close losses during their doubleheader against Farmington Monday. Now, they’re gearing up for their second straight doubleheader when they return to Bell Field at North Alexander Park on Thursday.
Faribault is still in the hunt for a victory and the doubleheader against Farmington, while the outcome isn’t what it wanted, proved that Faribault is trending in the right direction and just a play away from bouncing into the win column.
The offense strung together a couple of great innings, which included a strong end to the first of the two games against Farmington with plenty of walks and hits coming from Aiden Tobin, Hunter Nelson, Ayden Qualey, Brad Sartor, Andy Donahue, Hank Schoolmeesters to form a late rally.
Even in the second game, the offense was able to generate runs through the first and second innings to carry a lead through three innings of a shortened five-inning game.
The things that hurt Faribault the most and will be important against South St. Paul is to avoid letting up big run innings to their opposition.
Faribault could’ve found itself in a prime spot to take control of the driver’s seat in both games, but the top of the seventh inning in game one and the top of the fourth inning provided Farmington with late rallies that gave it a better chance to win.
Farmington’s four run rally in the top of the seventh in game one came after Faribault had shut it down offensively with scoreless innings in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings. The four runs ended up being useful as Faribault scored two in the sixth and three in the fourth.
Faribault was in a prime spot in the second game with its lead through three innings.A series of unfortunate events, like a ball popping out of a glove and a throw to a bag going wide burned it enough for Farmington to find a way to tie it and take the lead.
Finding a way to capitalize on great opportunities will also be a major component for Faribault heading into Thursday’s matchup with South St. Paul.
It found itself with multiple bases-loaded opportunities against Farmington, but didn’t get the amount of runs it was hoping for. Just one base hit when it had the bases juiced in the bottom of the first or bottom of the second cushions their score even more and provides a major confidence boost heading into the latter half of the game.
Faribault has the tools in the field and in the batter’s box to be successful. The light is slipping through the cracks, it just needs to bolster down, right a few mistakes and the pieces should fall together for a win.
South St. Paul gives it two shots to bounce back from the Farmington losses and it all begins Thursday with the first game starting at 6 p.m. and the second game starting at 8 p.m.