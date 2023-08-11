...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT
FOR CENTRAL RICE COUNTY...
At 607 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dundas, or near
Northfield, moving east at 50 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include...
Nerstrand.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT
FOR SOUTHEASTERN LE SUEUR...STEELE...NORTHEASTERN WASECA AND SOUTHERN
RICE COUNTIES...
At 605 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cleveland, or
15 miles northeast of Mankato, moving southeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include...
Owatonna, Faribault, Waseca, Waterville, Medford, Morristown, Warsaw,
Clinton Falls, Merton, Moland, Kilkenny and Deerfield.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Le
Sueur, Steele, northeastern Waseca and southwestern Rice Counties
through 630 PM CDT...
At 554 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Waterville, or 13 miles southwest of Faribault, moving east at 45
mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Warsaw around 600 PM CDT.
Faribault around 605 PM CDT.
Other locations in the path of this storm include Owatonna and
Medford.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 35 between mile markers 36 and 53.
U.S. Highway 14 between mile markers 164 and 182.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for
south central Minnesota. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in
effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Minnesota.
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 627 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 24 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA
BENTON MCLEOD MEEKER
MORRISON SHERBURNE SIBLEY
STEARNS WRIGHT
IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
ANOKA CARVER CHISAGO
DAKOTA HENNEPIN ISANTI
KANABEC MILLE LACS RAMSEY
SCOTT WASHINGTON
IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA
LE SUEUR RICE STEELE
WASECA
IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA
GOODHUE
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
BARRON POLK RUSK
IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN
CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN PIERCE ST. CROIX
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLAINE, CAMBRIDGE, CENTER CITY,
CHANHASSEN, CHASKA, CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE,
ELK RIVER, FARIBAULT, GAYLORD, HASTINGS, HUDSON, HUTCHINSON,
LADYSMITH, LE SUEUR, LITCHFIELD, LITTLE FALLS, MENOMONIE,
MINNEAPOLIS, MONTICELLO, MORA, OSCEOLA, OWATONNA, PRINCETON,
RED WING, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS, SAUK RAPIDS, SHAKOPEE,
ST CLOUD, ST PAUL, STILLWATER, VICTORIA, AND WASECA.
