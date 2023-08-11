After an outstanding summer of softball, the Faribault Fury 14U team cemented its stellar season to round out July by dominating the Tier 1 14 & Under MN State Championship.

The Faribault Fury 14U fastpitch team holds up the banner as the 14U Tier 1 MN State Champions. Front row (L to R): coach Bri Peroutka, Jenna Lippert, Reese Peroutka, Abby Bauer, Emma Peroutka, Chloe Donkers, Meadow Anderson, coach McKayla Armbruster; Back row: coach Brent Peroutka, Claire Olson, Lily Jindra, Hannah Kruger, Sarah Tobin, Caitlin Bothun, Payton Bice, Amira Williams, coach Jason Tobin. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Fastpitch)

The Faribault Fury 14U was honored at Sunday’s Minnesota Twins home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks alongside the other summer state champions. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Fastpitch)
  

