The Faribault Falcons football team takes to the gridiron Wednesday in a game at the Northfield Raiders' Memorial Field Stadium, for the teams' final meeting of the season.
Faribault enters the contest with a 2-5 record and ranked sixth in the Big Southeast-Blue Conference for the regular season. Stewartville at 7-0 leads the Big SE-Blue, while Byron, Kasson-Mantorville and Winona are each at 5-2 on the year. Mankato East is in fifth place with a 3-4 record. Red Wing is 1-6, and Albert Lea is 0-7 to round out the standings.
Northfield is entering the game at 4-3 on the season in a three-way tie for third place in the Big Southeast-Red Conference, tied with New Prague and Owatonna with identical 4-3 records. Mankato West leads the Big SE-Red with a 7-0 record and Rochester Mayo is No. 2 with a 6-1 record. Austin is 1-6 and Rochester John Marshall is 0-7 for the division's last two spots.
The Falcons have scored 126 points in total on the season, while giving up 174 points collectively to their opponents. The Raiders have scored a total of 163 points on the season and have given up 105 points, including holding three foes scoreless, and going scoreless in one game. Faribault was shut out twice this season.
The Falcons rank 36th out of 46 teams in class 2AAAA and have a state ranking of 205 out of 351 state teams, according to Minnesota-Scores. Faribault is 2-1 in road games and 0-4 in home games this season.
The Raiders rank 18th out of 47 teams in 1AAAAA class and have a state rank of 68th out of 351 teams. The Raiders are 3-0 at home this season and 1-3 on the road, with a 4-3 conference record and a 3-2 section record.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.