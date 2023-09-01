The 2023 Faribault Falcons football team is entering into a new era with new head coach Glenn Hansen and his hands-on teaching and constant feedback on the field at practice.

Glenn Hansen Faribault Football

First year head coach Glenn Hansen talks to his team after their second after school practice. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)


Faribault Football Seniors

Senior leaders For the 2023 Faribault Falcons include Roman Garcia, Isaac Yetzer and Joey Steinberg. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
  

Chris Reineke is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments