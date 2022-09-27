Falcons girls hockey

Faribault’s Anna Selly (No. 14) celebrates with teammates Ashley Rost (No. 27) and Serenity Knott (No. 22) following Selly’s a goal early in the 2019-20 season. Faribault was without a girls hockey program last season, but it will now join a co-op in Burnsville. (Daily News file)

One year after low enrollment figures forced Faribault to put its girls hockey program on hold, a chance phone call between the district’s activities director and a south Twin Cities colleague has helped to resurrect a sport that is ingrained in Minnesota’s very fabric.

