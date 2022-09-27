One year after low enrollment figures forced Faribault to put its girls hockey program on hold, a chance phone call between the district’s activities director and a south Twin Cities colleague has helped to resurrect a sport that is ingrained in Minnesota’s very fabric.
At its Monday meeting, the Faribault School Board unanimously and enthusiastically endorsed a new girls hockey co-op with Burnsville High School, Bethlehem Academy and three smaller private schools located in the Twin Cities.
The new co-op is set to kick off only about six weeks from now, with home games scheduled in Faribault on Nov. 10 and Nov. 19. Faribault Athletic Director Kevin Kleiner said that for now, the team is operating under the “South Metro Phoenix” moniker.
Kleiner told the School Board, which has in the recent past expressed skepticism of some co-ops, that, based on survey data collected in July, it would simply not be possible for Faribault to field a girls hockey team this year by itself or only in co-op with Bethlehem Academy.
In recent years, Faribault Public Schools has struggled to match the athletic participation levels of surrounding schools in a variety of sports. However, there is some hope that robust interest in Little Falcons youth programming could help to develop a pipeline of engaged student-athletes.
Kleiner said that when it comes to participation in girls hockey, numbers are particularly low throughout the state. Even though Minnesota may be known as the “State of Hockey,” he said even many large metro-area schools are now struggling to field their own teams.
Burnsville is among those schools that have started to struggle fielding varsity and junior varsity teams. That might come as something of a surprise, especially since Burnsville hasn’t exactly suffered in the win-loss column, rattling off 14 straight wins at one point last year.
Kleiner said a chance phone call between himself and Burnsville’s athletic director in early August quickly led to discussion of girls hockey. In need of more players, Burnsville had thought it had a co-op deal with Apple Valley High School. But that fell through at the last minute.
Left out in the cold, the south metro school instead began to piece together the six-team co-op — a rarity even in today’s co-op dominated high school hockey landscape. Based on another survey, nine Faribault girls are expected to participate.
While Burnsville will be the host school, Kleiner said Burnsville has taken a collaborative approach to the co-op. Thus, the new team will have fully unique uniforms with unique colors, and some games will be played in Faribault and St. Paul in addition to Burnsville.
Kleiner insisted that even with the number of schools in the co-op, there would be more than enough opportunities for Faribault’s student-athletes to go up against players of a comparable skill level.
“It seems like a lot of schools, but it will not be too many players where we have to cut anybody,” Kleiner said. “That was really clear on my end. We don’t want to add more (schools) and have to turn people away.”
Faribault Public Schools Finance Director Scott Gerdes said joining the co-op will bring with it an upfront cost of around $23,000. Much of that would be due to the cost of providing transportation for the girls, with most practices set to take place in Burnsville.
Kleiner said that while parents were supportive, it’s transportation that was the biggest concern. To reduce the amount of traveling, he said the program would likely have its own coach in Faribault along with a limited number of practices locally.
Yet with the large majority of practices and games slated to be held in Burnsville, Kleiner said that providing as much transportation as possible for the girls is the only way to ensure robust and reliable participation from Faribault student-athletes.
Board support for the co-op was robust and universal.
“I think it’s pretty cool that you stumbled upon such an innovative solution,” said board member Courtney Cavellier. “For six schools to be playing girls hockey because of this is pretty amazing.”
Noting that some families have left the district or considered doing so due to a lack of hockey opportunities, board member John Bellingham thanked Kleiner for his efforts to help provide opportunity for hockey-interested girls.