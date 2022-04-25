The Faribault boys tennis team got up nice and early Saturday and made their way down to the Owatonna Tennis Center for a triangular meet against the hosting Huskies and the Austin Packers.
The Falcons fell to Owatonna 7-0 to open the day and came close to pulling out a victory over the Packers, but fell just short in the end and lost 4-3.
Owatonna 7, Faribault 0
Starting the day off at 9 a.m. sharp, the Falcons matched up against one of the upper echelon teams in the Big 9 Conference in the Owatonna Huskies, who finished as the third best team last season behind standouts Rochester Mayo and Century.
Faribault matched up against some of Owatonna’s top players and played several good points throughout the matches, but Faribault head coach Jeff Anderson attributed the Huskies’ ability to serve strong and place shots as the major difference maker.
The Falcons fell 6-0, 6-0 in all three doubles matches and No. 4 singles player Miles Leopold fell 6-0, 6-0 to Owatonna’s Anthony Weide. At No. 2 doubles, the Falcons paired up Buay Lual and Long Duong for the first time this season and would stick with this pairing going into Austin.
No. 1 singles Brandon Petricka and No. 3 singles Harrison Gibbs lost 6-0, 6-1 and 6-1, 6-0 respectively, while No. 2 singles Carsen Kramer fell to Owatonna’s Liam Smith 6-1, 6-1.
Full Results:
No. 1 Singles: Mac Pilcher (OWA) def. Brandon Petricka (FAR) 6-0, 6-1
No. 2 Singles: Liam Smith (OWA) def. Carsen Kramer (FAR) 6-1, 6-1
No. 3 Singles: Thomas Herzog (OWA) def. Harrison Gibbs (FAR) 6-1, 6-0
No. 4 Singles: Anthony Weide (OWA) def. Miles Leopold (FAR) 6-0, 6-0
No. 1 Doubles: Nils Gantert and Charlie Tucker (OWA) def. Carson Reuvers and Carter Sietsema (FAR) 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 Doubles: Aiden Engel and Damien Boubin (OWA) def. Long Duong and Buay Lual (FAR) 6-0, 6-0
No. 3 Doubles: Finn Loveless and Thomas Hanson (OWA) def. Colin Haefs and Ben Diaz-Coons (FAR) 6-0, 6-0
Austin 4, Faribault 3
The Falcons took a break from the court before returning to action against the Packers, who were coming fresh off their matchup against Owatonna. Faribault came close to pulling out the win, but were edged out in singles play.
On the doubles court, Carson Reuvers and Carter Sietsema pull through in the No. 1 doubles match and the Duong and Lual pairing came away with a win in the second game played together this season. Reuvers and Sietsema won 6-0, 6-3 while Duong and Lual won 6-2, 6-3.
Faribault’s other big win came at No. 3 singles, where Harrison Gibbs avenged his loss from the Owatonna match by defeating Austin’s Thomas Garry 6-1, 6-3.
The difference maker came with the Packers claiming victories at No. 1, 2 and 4 singles as Petricka fell 6-2, 6-1, Kramer lost his intense battle 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 and Leopold lost 6-0, 6-4. Mixed with Austin’s Micah Peterson and Laythan Stenzel earning a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 3 doubles over Colin Haefs and Adam Diaz-Coons, the Falcons fell just shy of earning the win.
Full Results
No. 1 Singles: Joey Schammel (AUS) def. Brandon Petricka (FAR) 6-2, 6-1
No. 2 Singles: Cole Hebrink (AUS) def. Carsen Kramer (FAR) 4-6, 6-2, 6-1
No. 3 Singles: Harrison Gibbs (FAR) def. Thomas Garry (AUS) 6-1, 6-3
No. 4 Singles: Owen Carroll (AUS) def. Miles Leopold (FAR) 6-0, 6-4
No. 1 Doubles: Carson Reuvers and Carter Sietsema (FAR) def. Marcos Castro and Michael Garry (AUS) 6-0, 6-3
No. 2 Doubles: Long Duong and Buay Lual (FAR) def. Timothy Perez and Quinton Grimley (AUS) 6-2, 6-3
No. 3 Doubles: Micah Peterson and Laythan Stenzel (AUS) def. Colin Haefs and Adam Diaz-Coons (FAR) 6-2, 6-2