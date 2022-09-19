The Faribault girls tennis team traveled to Farmington Saturday for a triangular versus section rival Farmington, along with New Prague, and the Falcons came away with a pair of losses.
The meeting with New Prague was the closer one at 5-2 in favor of the Trojans.
"Last season, Faribault had a close team meet versus New Prague, narrowly losing 4-3. This year was also close, with a couple of matches being decided in super tiebreakers."
Farmington was tougher for the Falcons, sweeping the courts in a 7-0 win.
"Last season, Farmington won 6-1 with Faribault getting a win at No. 2 singles," Anderson said. "This year, Farmington won 7-0, with two matches being decided in a super tiebreaker and a third match narrowly missing being decided in a super tiebreaker."
Anderson said "all three teams were pretty evenly matched, and on any given day, any of these three teams could be the victor."
New Prague 5, Faribault 2
Against New Prague at No. 1 singles, "Faribault’s Stacie Petricka was serving well and hitting strong groundstrokes and was trading games with her opponent in the first set," Anderson said. "Stacie was playing very well in the first, but at times was being a bit aggressive, resulting in some overhits and lost points."
Tied 5-5, "this caught up to her and she lost the first set 7-5," he said. "Stacie did well to adjust in the second set and did a great job controlling play, allowing her to win 6-1."
A 10-point super tiebreaker would be played to decide the match. Both players played very well in the tiebreaker, Anderson said, but Petricka was just a bit better and won 10-7, taking the match.
At No. 2 singles, Faribault's "Lindsay Rauenhorst also was serving well and had great shot selection and placement and continued her aggressive play from Thursday’s Albert Lea match into the New Prague match. Lindsay had complete control of this match from the very beginning," Anderson said.
She won 6-1, 6-2."
At No. 4 singles, Faribault’s Grace Brazil "played a marathon match that took just under three hours to finish," Anderson said. "Grace was serving well and hitting nice deep groundstrokes, keeping her opponent near the back of the court early in the first set, allowing her to grab a 4-1 lead."
"Her opponent did well to adjust her play and was able to battle back into the match and continued to improve her play throughout the balance of this match," Anderson said. "Grace continued to play well, even as she transitioned from being the aggressor to being put on the defense a bit more."
Tied at 6-6 in the first set, a tiebreaker was played to determine a winner. Grace’s effort, along with good serving and well-placed deep shots, allowed her hold on to win the first set tiebreaker 8-6.
The second set continued much like the first, with both players playing well and neither having the advantage. They traded games all the way to a 6-6 tie in the second set, requiring another tiebreaker to be played to determine a winner.
The tiebreaker continued like the set, with the players trading points until the New Prague player held on to win the last two points and the tiebreaker 10-8.
Since the players split sets, a 10-point super tiebreaker would need to be played to decide the match.
Both players continued to play well and fight for every point, Anderson said, until New Prague was able to get the last two points and win the tiebreaker 13-11 and take the match.
"The effort and determination by both players was impressive," Anderson said.
Farmington 7, Faribault 0
Against Farmington, at No. 1 singles, Faribault’s Stacie Petricka "continued to play well, as she did in her first match. Her Farmington opponent seemed a bit more consistent and was able to keep the ball in play better."
Farmington won the first set 6-4. Petricka continued to serve well and was attacking the net well in the second set, according to Anderson, but she came up just a bit short. Farmington won the match 6-4, 7-5.
At No. 2 singles, Faribault's Lindsay Rauenhorst "also continued to play well but saw a much stronger opponent compered to her first match.
"Both players were very equally matched and moved each other on the court well," Anderson said. "While there were some points won by well played and placed shots, most were won due to errors by their opponents."
Farmington would win the match at 6-3, 6-7 (3), 10-8.
"Lindsay did well to win the first set. With both players continuing to play well, they would take the second set to a 6-6 tie, requiring a tiebreaker," Anderson said.
Farmington strung together a few good points "to grab a bit of a lead that she was able to add to, allowing her to win the tiebreaker 7-3 and the second set."
A 10 point super tiebreaker would be played to decide the match. With both players continuing to play well and neither backing down, it was another great battle until Farmington was able to win the last two points and win the tiebreaker.
At No. 3 singles, Hailey Reuvers lost in three sets, 7-5, 1-6, 10-6. She found herself playing someone that got everything back.
"Hailey was doing well controlling many points, but also got caught too many times being either too aggressive or aggressive at the wrong time, resulting in lost points," Anderson said. "Hailey adjusted well between sets and played a great second set continuing to control much of the match and was aggressive at the right time and the correct amount of aggressiveness."
Faribault will host Big 9 Conference rival Red Wing Tuesday in a dual match.