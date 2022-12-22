...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND
FRIDAY... ...TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...
.Please do not let your guard down, as northwest winds are still
expected to increase across the area this morning along with
dangerously cold wind chills. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to 45
mph, and near 50 mph at times will cause significant blowing and
drifting snow and make some roads impassible through the overnight
hours. This event could be life- threatening if you are stranded
with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please
avoid traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from
the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree
damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard condition and dangerously cold wind chills.
Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Todd, Stearns and Wright Counties.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6
AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this
evening to noon CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory,
until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing and drifting snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10
minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you with warm clothes and
a charged cell phone. Tell someone where you are going, and when
you expect to arrive. If you get stranded, stay with your
vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
When the Faribault girls basketball team hit the road to Mankato, the Falcons were looking to improve their two-game win streak up to three games. However, a Mankato West team looking to snap a three-game losing skid was waiting to get back into the win column.
Despite a hard-fought battle, the Falcons fell on the road in a 50-37 loss to the hosting Mankato West Scarlets.
According to Faribault girls head coach Bill Bardal, the Falcons and the Scarlets were locked into a close, competitive battle inside Mankato West High School.
West held a 26-20 lead with seconds remaining in the first half, but junior forward Aaliyah Reyes connected on a last-second three-point attempt to cut the Scarlets’ lead down to 26-23 and the Falcons went into halftime with a three-point deficit.
“It was pretty competitive,” Bardal said. “We have to learn to start the second half better. We started the second half with turnovers and that kind of cost us right away. It was a pretty competitive game almost the entire way through.”
A slow start to the second half with costly turnovers helped open the door for West and the Scarlets were able to build up a small lead. Faribault kept things close with a single digit deficit late in the game.
The Scarlets were able to capitalize on some big three-point attempts throughout the half and the Falcons couldn’t find the spark they needed offensively to rally back late in the game.
Reyes and eighth grade forward Amira Williams led Faribault offensively with eight points each. Junior post Rylee Sietsema led the Falcons in rebounding with eight total.
The Falcons return to action at 8 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to Southwest Minnesota State to take on Marshall.