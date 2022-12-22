When the Faribault girls basketball team hit the road to Mankato, the Falcons were looking to improve their two-game win streak up to three games. However, a Mankato West team looking to snap a three-game losing skid was waiting to get back into the win column.


Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments