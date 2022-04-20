The Faribault Falcons went on the road to Dartts Park in Owatonna for a conference road game against the Owatonna Huskies. Despite a couple late runs, the Falcons fell 13-3 in six innings behind a slow start offensively.
Owatonna struck first and added two runs in the bottom of the first inning, then added one more run in both the second and third inning and left Faribault with a still manageable four-run deficit.
The big difference maker came in the fourth inning, where a series of fielding errors and a variety of hits from the Huskies led them to eight runs, forcing the Falcons in a much less manageable 12-0 hole.
The Falcons got some breathing room when Owatonna pulled its starting pitcher Addison Andrix and replaced him with Eli Knutson.
They were able to hit better off of Knutson and managed to post three runs, highlighted by a drive to right field by senior Brad Sartor that drove in Hunter Nelson and let Sartor sneak into third while Nelson slid safely into home.
Sartor ended up scoring straight up following a pitch from Knutson that hit the dirt and got past the catcher. But a runless top of the sixth inning led to Owatonna finding the last run it needed for the 10-run deficit to secure the win.
Faribault will go back on the road Thursday when it travels to face Northfield, followed by a road trip to Mankato for a road game against Mankato East before returning home Saturday to home Red Wing at noon.