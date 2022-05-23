Faribault falls in season finale, prepares for sections By MICHAEL PAPPAS michael.pappas@apgsomn.com Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email May 23, 2022 May 23, 2022 Updated 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Faribault softball team was tasked with a trip to Jordan Friday night to take on the Jaguars for its regular season cap.Exploding for nine runs in the first two innings, Jordan quickly put the Falcons in a deficit they could not rally from, as the Jaguars went on to take the contest 14-2 in five innings.Jordan jumped all over the Falcons’ starter, Alyssa Cook to the tune of four runs in the first followed by five more in the second to hold the 9-1 lead.Rylee Sietsema replaced Cook to slow the Jaguars’ roll but Jordan kept applying pressure to the Faribault pitching.Five more runs over the next two innings pushed the game to 14-1, with the Falcons needing to score four runs to keep the contest going.Faribault did plate another run but that was it as Jordan won by the mercy rule.Reagan Drengenberg slashed three hits in the ball game while Lillian Jindra and Sietsema each had RBIs in the loss.The defeat ended the regular season at 5-13 for Faribault, winners of five of its last nine after opening the season 0-9.Postseason play now begins for the Falcons.Into the Section 1AAA Tournament, Faribault earned the sixth-seed in the bracket and will head to Kasson-Mantorville to square off versus the third seeded Komets.Kasson-Mantorville enters the game holding a 12-4 record.The two teams were initially scheduled to play during the regular season but the contest was cancelled due to inclement weather multiple times forcing a rain out.First pitch in the opening round of sections for the Falcons is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Kasson-Mantorville Senior High School.Winner will advance to face the winner of Austin and Byron while the loser will be sent to the elimination bracket in the double elimination tournament. Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jordan Falcon Contest Sport Baseball Team Kasson-mantorville Senior High School Rylee Sietsema Alyssa Cook Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Man sentenced to prison in racketeering case Suspect charged in freeway hit-and-runs that injured 2 Tow truck operators injured in hit and run Medford man dies in Highway 60 crash Former Faribault man sentenced for tax evasion Upcoming Events May 23 Rice County Public Health WIC Mon, May 23, 2022 May 23 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Mon, May 23, 2022 May 23 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Mon, May 23, 2022 May 23 Al-Anon Family Group Mon, May 23, 2022 May 23 AAUW Book Sale Mon, May 23, 2022 Submit an Event