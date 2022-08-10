The activities registration for student-athletes at Faribault High School has already been open since Monday, and the fall sports season is right around the corner, with the first games starting Monday, Aug. 15.
While the 15th only marks the beginning of practices, games and meets will be here in the blink of an eye, which will be kicked off with girl’s tennis varsity and junior varsity team hosting a quad meet against Bloomington Kennedy, Tri-City United and Lake City at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. They’ll also compete in the Big 9 Conference triangular with Rochester Century and Northfield in Rochester on the following Tuesday.
Volleyball and both soccer teams will kick off the start of their seasons on Tuesday, Aug. 25, when the boys varsity soccer team and the volleyball team both host Byron at 7 p.m. with soccer at the Faribault Soccer Complex and volleyball inside the Faribault High School gym. Girls soccer goes on the road to face Byron at 7 p.m. as well.
The boys and girls cross country teams start the season with the Albert Lea Invite at 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29 at Bancroft Park in Albert Lea. They’ll compete with fellow Big 9 schools Albert Lea, Austin, Owatonna and Rochester Mayo, along with Kasson-Mantorville-, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Byron, Simley and Stewartville.
Girls swim and dive’s first event of the season comes on Thursday, Sept. 1, as it hosts a Big 9 meet against Rochester John Marshall. Faribault football will open the season on the road on Friday, Sept. 2 when they take on Albert Lea at Albert Lea High School.