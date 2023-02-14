It wasn’t that long ago when the Faribault Emeralds dance team was on the floor of the Target Center prior to a Minnesota Timberwolves game and after reclaiming the Big 9 Conference title earlier in the day.

Faribault Emeralds (1AA High Kick)

The Faribault Emeralds celebrate winning the Section 1AA High Kick championship and qualifying for the Class AA state meet. (Photo courtesy of Rouse Productions)


Faribault Emeralds (Section 1AA)

The Faribault Emeralds captured the Section 1AA high kick title and finished at the runner-up in jazz at the Section 1AA meet. (Photo courtesy of Rouse Productions)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments