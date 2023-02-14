It wasn’t that long ago when the Faribault Emeralds dance team was on the floor of the Target Center prior to a Minnesota Timberwolves game and after reclaiming the Big 9 Conference title earlier in the day.
Faribault is going to make the trip back to the Target Center shortly, as the Emeralds solidified their spots to compete in the Class AA high kick and jazz meets on Friday and Saturday, following their first- and second-place performances during the Section 1AA meet at Kasson-Mantorville High School over the weekend.
Out of the 14 total teams competing in the section meet, the Emeralds finished as the Section 1AA high kick champion after recording the top-ranked high kick routine, which earned 615 points out of the 800 possible points and received four first-place votes and one second place vote to beat out the Austin Dance Team.
In the jazz competition, the Emeralds finished as the runner-ups with New Prague receiving five first-place votes to earn the section title.
Faribault earned 561 of the 800 possible points and received three second-place votes and two third-place votes to beat out Two Rivers, who had two second-place and three third-place votes, for second place.
On Friday, the qualifying jazz competitions for Class AA and Class AAA will begin at 2 p.m. with Class AA jazz finalists being announced at 4:15 p.m. The finals for Class AA jazz will start at 7:15 p.m. and the award presentations will follow.
On Saturday, the qualifying high kick competitions for Class AA and Class AAA will begin at 2 p.m. with Class AA high kick finalists being announced at 4:15 p.m. The finals for Class AA and Class AAA high kick will start at 7:15 p.m. and the award presentations will follow.