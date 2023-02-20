...MAJOR WINTER STORM TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...
.A major winter storm will bring significant travel impacts
across the region. Most locations can expect to see at least a
foot of snow by the time it ends Thursday night. The worst
conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday, as heavy
snow combines with northeast wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, with
some areas in western Minnesota seeing gusts near 50 mph. This
will lead to significant drifting snow, and whiteout conditions
in open areas.
A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for portions of central and
southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin where impacts will
be lesser with the initial snow band Tuesday evening into
Wednesday morning. Additional accumulating snow will arrive with
the main storm Wednesday afternoon that will require an upgrade
of this Winter Storm Watch.
A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for portions of western
and southern Minnesota and most of the Twin Cities Metro. Forecast
confidence is high that 4 to 7 inches of snow will fall Tuesday
PM into Wednesday AM with the initial round of snow.
The snow will lighten up Wednesday morning, but then widespread
heavy snow will develop later on Wednesday afternoon as the main
storm arrives. This main storm is expected to bring near an
additional foot of snow to most locations, with higher amounts
possible across south-central Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
Areas in western and southern Minnesota may see blizzard
conditions as well.
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 18 to
22 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
The Faribault Emeralds react after being named as one of the six finalists to compete in the Class AA high kick state finals. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Thanks to a Section 1AA high kick title and finishing as the Section 1AA jazz runner-up, the Faribault Emeralds Dance Team were able to return to the Target Center to compete in the Class AA high kick and jazz state tournaments over the weekend.
Faribault’s first day of competition was on Friday, where the Emeralds performed their jazz routine alongside 11 other Class AA programs. They finished with 554 of the 800 total points and received two 9 rank votes, a 9.5 rank vote, a 10 rank vote and an 11.5 rank for to finish with 49 total votes for a 10th place finish.
The top six teams in the preliminaries advance to compete in the finals and while the Emeralds didn’t make the cut for Jazz, their section-winning high kick routine was selected as one of the six to compete in the finals.
During the preliminary round, the Emeralds earned 607 total points and two 4 rank votes, a 4.5 rank vote and two 5 rank votes to finish with a total of 22.5 rank votes. They were placed fifth overall, which made the cut for the finals and beat out Big 9 foes Austin, who claimed the sixth spot with 24 total rank votes.
Faribault came out for the finals and managed to earn a couple more total points to finish with 617 of the 800 possible points. The Emeralds’ routine in the finals garnered two 3 rank votes, a 4 rank vote and two 4.5 rank votes, which gave them 19 total and placed them fourth overall.
The only programs to place ahead of the Emeralds were Orono (16 rank votes), Totino-Grace (12.5) and high kick state champions Mound Westonka (5).