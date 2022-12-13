...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
The Faribault Emeralds Dance Team preforms their high kick routine during the Lakeville South Invitational. (Photo courtesy of Rouse Productions)
The Faribault Emeralds dance team is coming off a pair of competitions hosted by Lakeville South and Eastview. The Emeralds first competed in the Lakeville South Invite and most recently competed in the Eastview Invite this past weekend.
Faribault saw some success in kick during the Lakeville South Invite with varsity and junior varsity kick both earning first place. The varsity jazz and junior varsity jazz teams both finished with third-place finishes.
The amount of competition and the quality of competition ramped up this past weekend during the Eastview Invitational, which saw the Emeralds compete against 15 teams in both jazz and kick.
Faribault’s varsity kick team earned a sixth-place finish, while the junior varsity kick team finished fifth. The varsity jazz team finished in eighth place and the junior varsity jazz team finished in ninth place.
Despite not getting the highest placements during the invitational, the Emeralds made the most of their experience at Eastview by seeing where they measured up to other teams, and they will now be able to make any changes or fixes to their routine moving forward.