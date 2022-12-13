Faribault Emeralds high kick

The Faribault Emeralds Dance Team preforms their high kick routine during the Lakeville South Invitational. (Photo courtesy of Rouse Productions)

The Faribault Emeralds dance team is coming off a pair of competitions hosted by Lakeville South and Eastview. The Emeralds first competed in the Lakeville South Invite and most recently competed in the Eastview Invite this past weekend.


Faribault Emeralds high kick 2

The Faribault Emeralds Dance Team preforms their high kick routine during the Lakeville South Invitational. (Photo courtesy of Rouse Productions)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments