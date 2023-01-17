...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible.
* WHERE... Martin, Faribault, Freeborn, Blue Earth, Waseca,
Steele, Le Sueur, Rice, and Goodhue Counties.
* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The Faribault Emeralds are continuing to improve and hone their routines as Big 9 competition approaches. (Photos courtesy of Chelsea Fedora)
The Faribault Emeralds dance team competed at the Edina Invitational Jan. 7.
• Varsity Kick - 4th place
• JV Kick - 4th place
• JV Jazz - 9th place
"We made a lot of changes to our kick routine over Christmas break, and it was great to see it on the floor for the first time in a few weeks. We had some tough competition and were happy with our results with all of the changes we made," said coach Lisa Dahl
The Emeralds then headed to the Holy Family Invitational on Jan. 14.
• Varsity Kick - 1st Place
• Varsity Jazz - 5th Place
• JV Kick - 6th Place
• JV Jazz - 8th Place
"We had a great time at the Holy Family Invitational competing against AA and AAA teams. We had some improvements in kick and came out with a win. We competed in jazz for the first time since Dec. 10. We had to make some changes in our jazz dance due to an injury and it was good to see them on the floor again. We are going to be working hard this week getting ready for Big 9 in Rochester on Saturday, Jan. 21," said Dahl.