Faribault's James Hoisington prepares to start the first leg of the 4x200 relay. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Faribault boys swim and dive team opened its season Thursday night by hosting the Rochester John Marshall Rockets. The Falcons defeated John Marshall 89-88 behind some top finishes.


Faribault's Miles Leopold competes in the 100-yard breaststroke. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

