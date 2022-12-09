The Faribault boys swim and dive team opened its season Thursday night by hosting the Rochester John Marshall Rockets. The Falcons defeated John Marshall 89-88 behind some top finishes.
“It was an exciting meet, because it was a close meet all the way through,” said Faribault head coach Charlie Fuller. “The whole team had a very good meet which made for a very fun evening.”
Elliot Daschner gave Faribault its first top finish of the night after earning first place in the 200 free behind his time of two minutes, 9.44 seconds. The next closest swimmer to Daschner was JM’s Noah Lemke in second place at 2:17.54.
Dascher went on to also earn first place in the 100 free, this time earning first place in a touch out against JM’s John Njeru. He earned first with a time of 56.34 seconds, which was just ahead of Njeru’s time of 56.40.
Thatcher Simon also earned a first place finish after recording the top time of 2:38.69 in the 200 IM and went on to finish in second place in the 100 back with Caleb Sadergaski behind him in third place.
Viggo Baum took first place in the 500 free by 10 seconds with the top time of 6:29.72. Max Leopold finished in fourth place with his time of 7:59.18.
James Hoisington blazed through the 100 breast and beat out second place by nearly eight seconds to earn first place behind his time of 1:12.13. Miles Leopold and Patrick Budahl followed in fifth and sixth place.
Hoisington and Daschner teamed up with Declan Chappius and Finn Larson in the 200 free relay and they earned first place behind their combined time of 1:44.74.
In the one-meter dive, Christopher Ferris took first with a score of 179.75 and Asher Ferris took second place with a score of 163.55.
Faribault will be back in action on Thursday, Dec. 15, when the Falcons travel down to Owatonna and face the Owatonna Huskies.