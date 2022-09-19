Faribault Falcons cross country hosted a dual meet Friday against Northfield, with the boys winning, and the girls falling by just one point.
Faribault boys finished with an average time of 18:32.30 and 21 points, and Northfield finished with an average race time of 18:44.48 and 36 points. Faribault girls finished with an average time of 21:37:08 and 29 points, falling to Northfield's average time of 21:39:76 and 28 points.
"After setting up in the rain, the weather cooperated to make it a nice day for a race," Faribault coach Willie Clapp said. "The majority of the boys team got to run in one race together, followed by a mixed gender 'C' race for middle school athletes."
He continued, "Our strategy this week, along with the girls team, was to train through this meet. This means that we were in one of our higher mileage weeks of the season and we didn’t lessen the miles the day or two prior to competition. We have set tempo paces planned for our boys athletes and they had certain teammates they were grouped together to 'pack run' with the first two miles."
"Once they hit the two-mile mark, they were coached to finish the last 1.1 miles fast, faster, fastest to push their pace and practice changing gears during a race and finish strong," he said.
"With this strategy, we knew we would be giving up places to the Faribault runners, but us coaches wanted the training aspect to be the goal of the day," Clapp said. "This was a great way for the boys to work as a team and have some fun while racing with a little less pressure than most of our season races."
Faribault boys were led by James Hoisington's second-place finish of 18:07.71. Jackson Reb was third in 18:26.87. Ricky Cordova was fourth in 18:30.07. Trent Ta was fifth in 18:41.32. And Owen Beardsley was seventh in 18:55.53.
Clapp said, "We also had 12 season-best times, even with the pacing strategies of the team. This is exciting because the newer runners are learning to run more on feel and their training is getting them more in shape each week."
The Falcon girls were led by first overall runner Brynn Beardsley at 20:31.16 and a second overall run by Claire Linnemann at 20:54.10. In fifth place was Lauren Bittenbender with a time of 21:41.87; in 10th was Cecelia Hoisington at 22:23.49; and rounding out the scoring in 11th was Aubrie Newport at 22:34.77.
Faribault cross country next races Saturday at a large meet in Anoka, hosted by the Moundsview Mustangs.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.