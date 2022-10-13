A late comeback by Faribault fell short Thursday as the Falcons lost a 20-12 game against Mankato East.
Fighting a brisk, chill wind at Bruce Smith Field, the Falcons came out strong and scored first after a late-first-quarter interception, led on a scoring drive with first-time quarterbacking by senior Beau Schrot.
Schrot stepped up to lead the offense this week after senior Ian Ehlers suffered a shoulder injury in last week's game against the Winhawks. Schrot connected on a 23-yard strike in the end zone to sophomore wide receiver Nolan Vogelsberg for the first points of the game.
The ensuing two-point conversion — a pass by senior wide receiver Johnny Frank — fell away no good, giving the Falcons a 6-0 lead.
The defenses traded stops until midway in the second quarter when the Falcons punted and the Cougars took over on their own 38-yard line. Mankato East senior quarterback Alexander Hennis led a scoring drive with passing and running plays, ending in an 11-yard scoring run by Hennis, and a Carson Schweim kick to put the cougars up 7-6 with 4:51 left in the first half.
The Falcons took over on their own 35 after the ensuing kickoff. But the drive immediately took a turn for the worse as the Cougars stopped the Faribault drive with an interception and took the 7-6 lead into the intermission.
Hennis led a scoring drive for the Cougars in the third quarter, capping it with a 14-yard TD run, to go up 14-6 at the 6:14 mark.
The Cougars scored again with 56 seconds left in the third quarter, with a 28-yard pass by sophomore quarterback Ganden Gosch to sophomore wideout Brogan Madson in the end zone in what would be the Cougars' final score. The PAT kick sailed wide right to make it 20-6, Mankato East.
Schrot and the offense the took a six-minute scoring drive including a big pass for a first down to senior wide receiver Jimmy Welborn and runs by Schrot, culminating in a 1-yard dive by Schrot for a touchdown with 9:57 left in the fourth quarter. Frank attempted a two-point conversion run that was no good, cutting the lead to 20-12.
Momentum swung further to the Falcons' side when on the ensuing possession, on second down and long, senior defensive lineman Jal Giet broke past the left side of the line and forced a hurried throw by Cougars QB Ganden Gosch to the middle of the field. Falcons junior linebacker Joey Steinberg came up with an interception to give the ball back to the Faribault offense.
But Faribault, after runs were stopped and a fourth down pass was broken up the by Cougars, turned over the ball on downs with seven minutes to go in the game.
The Cougars drove to a first down, then stalled to fourth down on the Falcons' 48 yard line, and turned the ball back over after a Gorsch pass by the Cougars was caught out of bounds down the right sideline, in front of the Faribault bench.
With 3:53 left, the offense went back to work, but three pass plays fell incomplete, bringing up fourth down and 10. On the next play, Schrot scrambled left and fell for a loss to a hard blitz by the Cougars.
The Cougars ran off the clock and then punted, giving the Falcons a long field. Then a pass play was intercepted by the Cougars to end the game, as Mankato East could run out the clock.
"We were two evenly matched teams," Faribault head coach Ned Louis said. He said it was what they expected, as the two teams have played the same teams this season with much the same outcomes. Both teams were 2-2 in the conference heading into the game Thursday.
"They made a few more plays than we did," Louis said.
The coach said he was proud of the effort they gave but they just were not able to do what they needed to win. He acknowledged the effort of Beau Schrot, moving from running back to quarterback after Ian Ehlers' injury Friday at Winona.
"Beau had the courage to jump into a position he didn't know," Louis said. "It was a tough situation but Beau will do anything for his team."
After one short week, the Falcons have another and will play Wednesday against the Raiders at their home field.
"We'll hope for a good couple of practices and then go out a play a good Northfield team," Louis said. "We'll give them everything we've got."
He said Ehlers will not throw another football at QB this year, as he has torn up his shoulder pretty bad. But there might be a chance that Ehlers returns on defense.
Schrot finished with 85 yards passing, with seven completions in 15 attempts and one TD. Sophomore running back Braden Schulz led the ground attack with 11 carries for 45 yards and Schrot had 25 carries for 42 yards and a score.
Welborn had three catches for 57 yards and Vogelsber had one catch for 23 yards and a TD. Senior wideout Johnny Frank had one reception for 11 yards.
Joey Steinbeg led the defense with nine tackles, five solo, and an interception. Schrot had six solo tackles, senior defensive back Owen Nesburg had four solo tackles and three assists. Junior Isaac Yetzer had two solo tackles and five assists and Welborn had five tackle assists.