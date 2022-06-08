Putting aside their Big Nine ties, the Faribault and Albert Lea tennis teams have combined to again revive a pre-pandemic summer get together.
After missing the previous two years due to COVID-19, the Tigers and Falcons have brought back the community tennis play, with coaches from Albert Lea and Faribault collaborating to resume the summer night fun.
Tuesday night saw the first iteration of the tennis activities, hosted by Faribault at the high school tennis courts.
The community tennis play is designed to get high school aged boys and girls out to compete in the sport. Taking to the courts versus one another along with the possibility of drills and games is most likely to be seen on the nights of the event, said coach Jeff Anderson.
“We had a total of 18 players participate with a wide range of skills and abilities. They played three rounds of either doubles or singles and we finished the night with a couple of rounds of a game called French Open. It was a great night for tennis and everyone appeared to have a blast,” said Anderson.
Among the 18 players in attendance, members from Tri-City United, Albert Lea and Faribault represented the communities.
Though having just members from the three areas on Tuesday, Austin, Waseca, Stewartville and United South Central tennis players are also welcomed to come, said Anderson.
The community tennis play is on Tuesday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.. Faribault will continue to host for June 14, 21 and 28. After a brief break for the Fourth of July, Albert Lea takes over as host for the duration of the event. The Tigers host July 12, 19 and 26.
Anderson urges any high school tennis players from the surrounding communities to partake in the play.
“All high school tennis players are invited and encouraged to attend and get in some great tennis and have a lot of fun,” said Anderson.
Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106.