The Faribault co-op girls tennis team took two singles matches Tuesday over the visiting Red Wing team but fell to the Wingers 5-2.
The result was an improvement over last year's 7-0 loss the Falcons took against the Big 9 Conference rival.
"The Faribault players have been playing well recently but aren’t winning the points, games and matches," Faribault coach Jeff Anderson said. "Yesterday, our team all had great effort on the court and were rewarded with a couple of wins at No. 3 and and No. 4 singles."
At No. 3 singles, Faribault’s Hailey Reuvers played a great match, Anderson said.
"Hailey was serving well and hitting solid aggressive ground strokes with good placement," he said. "Her opponent did well to stay in the points, even with Reuvers controlling much of the match."
After losing a very close first set 7-5, Reuvers came back in the second set, continuing her solid play and minimizing the few errors she had in the first and controlled the set to win 6-2.
Since the overall team match was already decided, a 10-point super tiebreaker was played to decide the match. Reuvers continued the momentum from her second set win and easily controlled the tiebreaker, winning 10-2 and the match.
"This was a much deserved win for Hailey for how well she has been playing the last several matches," Anderson said.
At No. 4 singles, Faribault’s Grace Brazil played a solid match with good serving and well-placed groundstrokes that kept her opponent deep in the court, according to Anderson.
"Her opponent also did well to stay in many points even with Grace moving her around the court trying to create an opening to win a point," he said. "Hitting a few too many unforced errors, Grace allowed her opponent to stay in the match."
In the end, Brazil’s consistent play and determination was rewarded, and she took both sets.
After a day of practice on Wednesday, Faribault Co-op will host Big 9 Conference rival Mankato West Thursday for a dual match starting at 4:45 p.m.
Faribault Co-op vs. Red Wing
Singles
No. 1, Hannah Kosek of Red Wing defeated Stacie Petricka of Faribault Co-op 6-0, 6-1
No. 2, Allie Roe of Red Wing defeated Lindsay Rauenhorst of Faribault Co-op 6-3, 6-0
No. 3, Hailey Reuvers of Faribault Co-op defeated Abby Schmaltz of Red Wing 5-7, 6-2, 10-2
No. 4, Grace Brazil of Faribault Co-op defeated Lillian Hartman Red Wings 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1, Allie Meyer and Nora Meyer of Red Wing defeated Leah Nowaczewski and Anika Sterling of Faribault Co-op 6-2, 6-0
No. 2, Lorilei Hartman and Ava Johnson of Red Wing defeated Gabbie Temple and Whitney Huberty of Faribault Co-op 6-1, 6-1
No. 3, Cienna Fanning and Aftyen Bluhm of Red Wing defeated Brianna Velazquez-Sanchez and Beata Christianson of Faribault Co-op 6-1, 6-0