LindsayRauenhorst4.jpg

Lindsay Rauenhorst returns a shot for the Falcons in the No. 2 singles match against Mankato West Thursday at Faribault tennis courts. (Jim Reece/southerminn.com)

Faribault Co-op girls tennis fell in a tough-fought sweep to Mankato West Thursday in the Falcons' last home meet of the season.

ReuversBrazil.jpg

Faribault's Hailey Reuvers, left, serves during the second set of she and partner Grace Brazil's No. 1 doubles match against Mankato West, eventually taking the Scarlets to a tie-breaker Thursday in the Falcons' final home dual of the season. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
StaciePetricka2.jpg

Stacie Petricka returns a shot in the No. 1 singles match against the Scarlets, who swept the Faribault Co-op tennis team, 7-0. Up next, Faribault heads to Big 9 Conference rival Winona to play the Falcons' final conference match of the season, starting at 4:45 p.m. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments