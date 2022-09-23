Faribault Co-op girls tennis fell in a tough-fought sweep to Mankato West Thursday in the Falcons' last home meet of the season.
Faribault hosted Big 9 Conference rival Scarlets for a dual match. Coach Jeff Anderson said last season West won their dual 6-1 with Faribault picking up a point with a win at No. 2 singles. This year it would not come to pass, but he said the scores "do not reflect how well the Faribault team played. We were doing well staying in points and had a great effort on the courts today. We had a great match at No. 1 doubles that almost earned us a point.
Mankato West won the dual 7-0.
At No. 1 doubles, Faribault’s team of Hailey Reuvers and Grace Brazil played a great, competitive match, Anderson said. After a slow start they settled in and did well serving and moving their opponents on the court.
He said both Reuvers and Brazil were hitting solid groundstrokes keeping their opponents deep in the court. Both teams were doing well to keep the ball in play working to open up the court to finish the point.
With the first set tied at 6-6, Reuvers and Brazil won the tiebreaker 7-2 and the first set, he said. Both teams continued to play well in the second set and traded games to a 5-5 tie.
At 5-6 Faribault came up short to force another tie-breaker and lost this set 5-7, forcing a 10 point super tie-breaker to decide the match.
In the tie-breaker, the Scarlets grabbed an early lead that they held to a 9-6 score. Faribault continued to play and serve well grabbing one point at a time to an 8-9 score.
On the final point of the match Reuvers did well to get her racket on the ball in efforts to tie the tie-breaker at 9-9, but with an unfortunate questionable out call West won the point and the tie-break at 10-8. West won the match 6-7 (2-7), 7-5, 10-8.
Faribault Co-op 0, Mankato West 7
At No. 1 singles, Mankato West's Payton Douglas defeated Stacie Petricka of Faribault Co-op 6-2, 6-0. At No. 2 singles, the Scarlets' McKenna Schreiber defeated Lindsay Rauenhorst of Faribault 6-2, 6-0. At No. 3 singles, the Scarlets' Riley Lowe defeated the Falcons' Brianna Velazquez-Sanchez 6-0, 6-0. At No. 4 singles, the Scarlets' Emily Kodet defeated the Falcons' Whitney Huberty 6-0, 6-1.
At No. 1 doubles, Mankato West's Ella Betters and Renn Corley defeated Faribault Co-op's Hailey Reuvers and Grace Brazil 6-7 (2), 7-5, 10-8. At No. 2 doubles the Scarlets' Julia Ulman and Delaney Giesen defeated the Falcons' Leah Nowaczewski and Anika Sterling 6-1, 6-2.
At No. 3 doubles, the Scarlets' Mariana Gioffre and Violette Leboutillier defeated the Falcons' Gabbie Temple and Beata Christianson 6-0, 6-0.
After a couple of days' practice, Faribault will travel Tuesday to Big 9 Conference rival Winona to play the Falcons' conference match of the season, starting at 4:45 p.m.