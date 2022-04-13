Competition weeks are right around the corner for the Faribault clay target team, which just wrapped up another week of practice and is entering into a reserve week. The reserve weeks are used to gather scores that can be substituted in if the team misses a competition due to weather conditions.
The competition weeks will start on Sunday and run all the way through until Saturday for the next five weeks and the first competition week of the year will begin this Sunday.
Practice Week 2 Scores (Round 1, Round 2, Total)
N/S denotes no score available
Adamek, Wyatt - 16, 11, 27
Albers, Kendra - N/S, N/S, N/S
Albers, Monica - N/S, N/S, N/S
Archambault, Rylan - 18, 19, 37
Bauer, Trent - 14, 10, 24
Beardsley, Owen - 21, 21, 42
Berger, Preston - 17, 21, 38
Burmeister, Will - N/S, N/S, N/S
Cap, Benjamin - 16, 22, 38
Carlson-Buck, Avery - 1, 6, 7
Chmelik, Karly - N/S, N/S, N/S
Dahl, Samuel - 19, 18, 37
DeGroot, Wyatt - 20, 16, 36
Drevlow, Justin - 24, 21, 45
Fonseth, Emry - 16, 20, 36
Gehrke, JoHannah - 11, 17, 28
Gehrke, Jonathan - 19, 19, 38
Holven, Morgan - N/S, N/S, N/S
Jeno, Hunter - 22, 22, 44
Johnson, Emmett - 8, 12, 20
Kuhlman, Grace - N/S, N/S, N/S
Lindblom, Colbie - 12, 10, 22
Lindblom, Garrett - 20, 18, 38
Malz, Joel - 17, 23, 40
Mansfield, Dakota - N/S, N/S, N/S
Martinson, Aidan - N/S, N/S, N/S
Miller, Starr - 17, 17, 34
Nigon, Evan - 22, 23, 45
O'Neil, Tyler - 16, 18, 34
Pinon, Izaak - 16, 18, 34
Reuvers, Carson - 17, 18, 35
Schema, Carson - N/S, N/S, N/S
Schema, Grifin - N/S, N/S, N/S
Schreck, Tucker - 21, 19, 40
Sevcik, Ian - 21, 20, 41
Silver, James - 23, 24, 47
Slinger, Bradley - 17, 21, 38
Smith, Aubrey - 8, 9, 17
Thomas, Renon - N/S, N/S, N/S
Trapp, Tyler - 19, 16, 35
Warnemunde, Nathan - 22, 21, 43
Weng, Luke - 18, 16, 34
White, Levi - 19, 15, 34
Clayton, Josh - 18, 17, 35
Strouth, Rocco - 21, 20, 41