The Faribault boys and girls track and field teams were set to host Owatonna, Northfield, Albert Lea, Waseca, St. Peter, St. Clair and the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf on Thursday, but due to weather conditions, the Falcons instead hosted just Owatonna, Albert Lea and MSAD for a meet on Wednesday.
The boys and girls team both finished in second place behind the boys 111 total team points and the girls 96 team points, while Owatonna claimed both first-place finishes (boys 218.5, girls 234).
While racking up several second places, the Falcons claimed first place in three events thanks to Alexander Tuma, Ian Ehlers and the boys 4x400 relay team.
Tuma finished with the top time and a personal record in the boys 1600-meter with his time of five minutes, 0.94 seconds (5:00.94), while Jackson Reb (5:14.16) and Trent Ta (5:18.19) took fourth and seventh place respectively.
Ehlers took first place in the boys high jump at 5-10.00 and was supported by Jordan Klecker (5-08.00) in third, James Welborn (5-06.00) in fifth and a tie between Preston Berger and RIchard Camarillo in seventh place (4-10.00).
Back on the track, JJ Schrot, Henry Schonebaum, Christian Escobar and Ahmed Bouabid teamed up for the top time in the 4x400-meter relay at 3:43.57.
Escobar and Ehlers finished the day ranked among the top team point producers for boys track and field at 12 team points produced each. Escobar also finished second in the boys 300 hurdles at 43.04 seconds and third in the 110 hurdles at 17.06 seconds, while Ehlers took third in the 100-meter dash at 12.40 seconds.
The Falcons saw several second-place finishes on the track with Derek Sando finishing in a time of 12.29 seconds in the 100 dash, Carter Johnson at 16.66 seconds in the 110 hurdles, Kendallyne Boevers at 30.16 seconds in the girls 200-meter dash, Miller Munoz in the girls 300 hurdles at 51.69, Aubrie Newport at 2:43.95 in the girls 800m, Brynn Beardsley at 5:58.50 in the girls 1600m, and James Hoisington at 11:24.33 in the boys 3200m.
Isabella Bokman, Nichole Hausen, Anastasia Bokman and Morgan Borchert teamed up in the girls 4x100m relay at 1:02.04. The boys (Ricky Cordova, Schonebaum, Tuma and Thomas Malecha) finished at 8:56.24 and the girls (Beardsley, Claire Linneman, Cecelia Hoisington, Newport) finished at 11:04.23 in their respective 4x800 relays.
In the field, Ashley Underdahl (7-00.00), Morgan Klumb (7-00.00), Maiya Kolterman and Gabbie Banks (6-06.00) rattled off second, third and joint-fourth place in the girls pole vault. Isaac Winkelman claimed second in the boys pole vault at 10-06.00 with Jackson Warmington in sixth and Nolan Vogelsberg in eighth.
Devin Lockerby took second place in the boys shot put at 46-04.50 and claimed fourth place in the discus throw at 128-03. Ava Beske took third in the girls shot put at 30-07.25, with Megan Krannich behind her in fifth place at 27-06.00.
In the long jumps, Owen Carlin (18-05.00) led the boys with a fifth-place finish while Whitton Wolff and Lauren Stroup (13-03.00) led the girls in joint-fifth place. Isabelle Herda (4-06.00) led the Falcons in the girls high jump with her fourth-place finish.
Jacee Frank (29-08.50), Nell Gibbs (28-09.75), Newport (27-00.25) rattled off fourth, fifth and sixth in the girls triple jump, while Carlin (26-09.00), Johnny Frank (36-05.00), Johnson (35-05.00) and Sando (34-05.75) rattled off fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth place in the boys triple jump.